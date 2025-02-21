KHS reveals increased capacity and efficient canning at Carlsberg Bulgaria facility
KHS has announced the success of its partnership with Carlsberg Bulgaria in an update about its canning technology installed in Blagoevgrad. Installed by KHS in January 2023, the canning system fills up to 40,000 500 and 550 mm or 60,000 330 mm cans per hour, eliminating the need for Carlsberg to import its beverages.
The Blagoevgrad facility cans two local beers, Pirinsko and Shumensko, and Danish brands including Tuborg, Žatecký, Budweiser, Erdinger, Grimbergen, and Somserby cider.
According to KHS, the facility in southwest Bulgaria achieved an overall equipment assessment score of 76%, which is a standard for measuring manufacturing productivity by identifying the percentage of productive time.
Metodi Stoyanov, integrated supply chain director at Blagoevgrad, explains how KHS technology has yielded faster production rates and more efficient scanning systems.
“We need far less room for can filling than we do for filling PET and glass bottles. Given the limited space available to us, that’s one advantage. Moreover, the KHS machines are less complex, making them easier to operate and maintain. Production thus runs smoothly and without any issues,” says Stoyanov.
Efficiency in production
Most canning lines use tunnel pasteurizers for microbiological safety. In Blagoevgrad, KHS installed the Innopro KZE flash pasteurizer as the cans do not contain sensitive beverages that require purifying, says the machinery giant.
Stoyanov explains: “A flash pasteurizer improves the taste of our products. It also takes up far less space. And thanks to the faster heat transfer, we use less energy.”
After filling, the cans pass through the KHS Innopas WICG compact heater. KHS’s global key account manager, Frank Schneidermann, adds: “The containers are filled with cold beer at a temperature of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Our compact heater raises their temperature to 20 to 28 degrees Celsius to prevent the formation of condensation.”
Condensation can have adverse effects on the cardboard used for the trays and layer pads on the pallets, potentially leading to mold or unstable pallets that risk damage during transport.
Long term investment
The partnership between KHS and Carlsberg Bulgaria also includes a three-year service contract that ensures regular maintenance checks and ReDiS — a remote service that monitors faults from afar, eliminating the need for a KHS service engineer to be present.
KHS indicates that sales of beverages in cans have increased in Bulgaria in the last year, which Stoyanav attributes to the closed-loop circulatory of aluminum in recycling systems. Innova Market data indicates that between October 2023 and September 2024, 46% of alcoholic beverage launches globally were made from aluminum.
According to US investment banking company Citigroup, aluminum is among the metals most significantly affected by President Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on imports from major suppliers, Canada and Mexico. Aluminum Association, a leading voice for US aluminum production, is doubling down on sustainability and trade advocacy.
Meanwhile, Coca-Cola started transitioning away from aluminum and to alternative packaging materials as a result of the rising cost. According to Coca-Cola CEO, James Quincet, the beverage giant is assessing the current situation, yet its strategies remain focused on maintaining affordability and driving consumer demand.