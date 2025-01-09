Investindustrial Growth gains Eurovetrocap to expand cosmetic packaging range
Luxury Cosmetic Solutions Investments, an independently managed investment subsidiary of Investindustrial Growth, has agreed to acquire most of Eurovetrocap, a cosmetics packaging integrator.
The Italy-based company produces over 280 million plastic, glass and aluminum units annually and serves over 3,000 customers — primarily small and independent brands in the skin care, makeup and pharmaceuticals market. Eurovetrocap offers customization services to over 90 countries through agents, distributors and commercial offices in Italy, France, the UK and the US.
Luxury Cosmetic Solutions Investments believes the acquisition makes it one of the leading European groups in cosmetics packaging. The group owns Virospack, a global manufacturer of premium cosmetics droppers.
Andrea C. Bonomi, chairman of Investindustrial’s advisory board, says: “This strategic partnership significantly enhances our position in the sector, creating a well-diversified and balanced group. By leveraging the combined strengths of both Virospack and Eurovetrocap, they will expand their market reach, strengthen relationships with leading beauty brands and unlock new avenues for innovation and cross-selling.”
Demand driving growth
The Investindustrial Growth-owned company calls Eurovetrocap a “transformational add-on.”
It plans to unify Virospack’s market power with the newly gained cosmetics packaging manufacturer to create a diversified beauty packaging platform with over €120 million (US$123.63 million) combined revenue.
The collaboration between Virospack and Eurovetrocap will increase manufacturing and distribution capabilities and approximately 500 employees. Luxury Cosmetic Solutions Investments aims to combine the companies’ sales forces to enhance market reach and deepen relationships with large beauty groups and independent brands.
The partnership is expected to unlock cross-selling and joint product development opportunities in Eurovetrocap’s areas of technical expertise: pumps, molded glass and mold manufacturing.
Eurovetrocap’s founding Cattaneo family will retain a minority stake and the existing management team will remain.
The beauty packaging industry is expanding to cater to sustainability and personalized brand identity demand.
Last month, investment firm Weinberg Capital Partners (WCP) acquired a majority stake in Cosmogen, a French cosmetic packaging supplier. This acquisition, made for an undisclosed amount through an agreement with private equity firm MBO+, aimed to grow WCP’s presence in the beauty sector.
Cosmogen has witnessed strong demand in European and North American markets and a 2024 turnover of approximately US$26.3 million.