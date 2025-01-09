Berry Global introduces circular packaging design for the home care sector
Berry Global has expanded its B Circular Range into household and home care packaging items. A total of 35 items are available, suitable for applications in child-resistant packaging, flip-top closures and jars.
The expansion enables home care brands and retailers to offer cost-effective, sustainable packaging solutions.
Sarah De La Mare, product line director of closures and triggers at Berry Global, says, “Our B Circular packaging solutions help brands deliver the more sustainable packaging now being demanded by the majority of consumers without compromising on performance, aesthetics or functionality.”
All products in the range contain post-consumer recycled plastic, ranging from 30% to 100% recycled material. Some products in the range have been redesigned for improved recyclability per RecyClass and Association of Plastic Recyclers guidelines.
Additionally, certain products made with PP can incorporate Berry’s proprietary CleanStream, which utilizes domestically recovered and mechanically recycled plastic.
“With the extension of the range, we are helping more companies, both large and small, achieve their sustainability commitments and bring solutions that contribute toward a circular economy faster to market,” says De La Mare.
Recyclable domestic product packaging
There is a growing demand for domestic products with recyclable packaging that maintains user experience and effectiveness.
Kiilto introduced new packaging for its Serto detergent, made from Fortum Circo recycled plastic, a new material created from Finnish recycled consumer plastic packaging.
Meanwhile, Berry Global partnered with UK-based materials science company Void Technologies to commercialize their high-performance PE film for pet food packaging, which is compliant with direct food contact standards in North America and Europe.