Ivorie Cosmetic Packaging markets refillable mascara bottles
Ivorie Cosmetic Packaging (ICP) has launched a refillable mascara bottle suitable for individuals and cosmetic brands wishing to use a more sustainable option compared to single-use mascara packaging.
Cosmetic packaging company ICP offers various cosmetic tubes and perfume bottles for manufacturers and individuals. The new mascara bottles are made of high-quality materials and designed to be reused multiple times.
The bottle includes a brush for practical mascara application. ICP offers a range of brush and bottle sizes and styles to ensure personal preference and convenience.
The new bottle has a straightforward refilling process and is particularly useful for those who prefer to create their own mascara formulas and consistencies at home.
Once the bottle has been cleaned to prevent contamination, users can refill it with new mascara using a funnel or pipette. ICP says it is prioritizing reliability with the new refillable mascara bottle, offering users a stable product that can be refilled multiple times.
Refillable beauty products
Refillable beauty and personal care packaging is experiencing a trend uptick. Peter Kerkhofs, market product manager at Constantia Flexibles tells Personal Care Insights that refill systems for glass jars and rigid containers are on the rise for eco-conscious consumers. The company has designed refill pouches for soaps, skin care and sun care, plus paper-based packaging for skin and hair care.
Meanwhile, Korean beauty company Amorepacific announced its participation in the Sustainable Plastic Initiative for Circular Economy, a collaboration between the government and industry aimed at expanding the plastic circular economy. Amorepacific plans to expand the use of recycled materials in product containers, develop refillable products for container reuse and enhance consumer accessibility to these products.