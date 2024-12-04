Metsä Board launches QR codes on packaging to improve material recycling
Metsä Board has begun incorporating QR codes on its delivery packaging materials. The QR codes aim to increase awareness of how specific materials should be recycled.
Isto Hongisto, the company’s product safety specialist, says that “the implementation of the new recycling QR codes on our paperboard deliveries stems from a strong commitment to sustainability and customer service.”
All of Metsä Board’s packaging sizes now include a QR code on pallets and reel labels. Once the customer scans the QR code, the app directs the user to information about the packaging material and its recyclability.
The paperboard packager says the QR codes simplify overly complicated recycling processes. The information is easy to digest for consumers, as it is presented clearly.
Hongisto says: “Recycling can sometimes be complex, and our goal is to make it as seamless and straightforward as possible for our customers. This initiative will not only save them time, but it will also ensure that the materials used in our deliveries are recycled in an optimal way.”
Metsä Board is committed to being fossil fuel-free by the end of 2030. The QR codes ensure a day-to-day commitment to users of the company’s values.
Metsä Board specializes in lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The company has eight production units located near forests in two Nordic countries.
The company owns a pulp production company, ensuring materials’ secure and autonomous production. Customers include brand owners, retailers, corrugated box manufacturers and merchants.