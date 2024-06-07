Katz scales sustainable wood pulp material for food packaging applications
07 Jun 2024 --- Katz, a Koehler Group company, has rolled out its latest food packaging material based on sustainable wood pulp. The Katz Food Board branded solution can be used in a variety of ways, such as in pads for dry and greasy food, across pastries, fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, sausages and cheese.
Sustainable wood pulp material was originally used in coasters for the hospitality industry. “From there, the uses for Katz wood pulp board have expanded, so that it is now used in an extremely wide range of industrial sectors,” details the company.
“The all-natural components in our wood pulp board make it one-of-a-kind. In fact, customers can put food on our Katz Food Board without any worries. To put it simply, our product doesn’t contain any undesirable toxic substances that could make it into the packed product,” says Katz managing director Jürgen Schulz.
Upcycled wood thinnings
The company’s wood pulp board is made exclusively with wood from sustainable forestry and regional sources. The product base is 100% recyclable and suitable for direct contact with food. The solution is marketed as a replacement for existing plastic packaging solutions.
The wood used in this solution comes from thinning and is a byproduct of forest management. In addition, the company claims to ensure its production processes are environmentally friendly throughout.
The layer construction that makes up Katz Food Board products makes it possible to remove the laminated film or foil from the board surface with little effort. This makes it possible to sort its components and recycle them accordingly so that the board can be fully recycled as used paper with its high-value virgin fibers.
Two categories in development
Two categories of Katz Food Board are currently being developed for the series. One is Katz Food Board Pure, a natural and unprocessed product that is especially well-suited for use as a packaging material in direct contact with dry and greasy food.
“When using the Katz Food Board Pure, customers can rely on certified food safety thanks to the ISEGA certificate,” details the company.
The second category comprises Katz Food Board products with laminated film or foil, which will soon be part of the product range. In this segment, specific barrier properties can be achieved by using gold foil, silver foil or transparent film for lamination.
The items in this second category can be used to pack moist and greasy food, such as salmon, meat and pastries.
