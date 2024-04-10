Klöckner Pentaplast closes food packaging loop with Tray2Tray rPET initiative
10 Apr 2024 --- Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) has launched “market-first” food packaging trays composed entirely of recycled tray material. Achieving 100% rPET tray was made possible through kp’s Tray2Tray initiative, which aims to “rewrite the PET recycling rules.”
“This achievement is a breakthrough in the packaging industry and perfectly demonstrates what is possible with the right combination of expertise and technology. Most rPET in the material loop comes from plastic bottles, of which just 30% goes into food packaging trays, and most of this is not recovered. As a result, countless tonnes of rPET tray material are wasted each year,” details Thomas Kure Jakobsen, president of food packaging at kp.
“Kp Tray2Tray challenges this by creating a robust closed loop system of PET flake from trays. We work with suppliers to create a separate supply stream of recycled PET from trays, which can be used to create more of the same rather than being downcycled.”
The kp supply chain is RecyClass certified, ensuring its PCR packaging solutions’ safety, quality and traceability. The new 100% kp Tray2Tray packaging is said to be suitable for businesses looking to control costs related to eco-taxes and plastic tax legislation, as well as those looking to advance their ESG strategies.
“Future of tray packaging circularity”
Addressing rising consumer calls for more sustainable packaging solutions, kp says launching a 100% rPET tray underscores the company’s “packaging with integrity” ethos and its mission to create a more sustainable packaging industry “without compromising quality or safety.”
Jakobsen adds: “We’re not just looking to move the needle on plastic tray sustainability. We’re aiming to begin the next era.”
“One of the biggest advantages of partnering with kp and using kp Tray2Tray content is that it’s a perfect ‘drop-in’ solution, so switching over is easy, and packaging performance isn’t compromised. Our 100% kp Tray2Tray packaging is a real, workable tray that offers a glimpse into the future of tray packaging circularity.”
Last November, the rigid and flexible packaging and specialty film solutions provider reintroduced its kp Elite — a recyclable modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) tray for fresh protein made with up to 100% recycled post-consumer PET.
The packaging was touted as the only fully recyclable, lightweight MAP monomaterial tray certified as fully recyclable by the cross-industry initiative RecyClass.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria