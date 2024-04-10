DS Smith joins forces with Jonsac in boost for renewable European e-commerce
10 Apr 2024 --- DS Smith has signed a supplier agreement with Jonsac, a Swedish company that produces e-commerce bags from FSC-certified wooden raw materials.
The partnership will see the companies collaborate on accelerating and scaling the transition from plastic to paper bags within the European e-commerce marketplace. The solutions will be available to customers across all DS Smith markets in Europe.
The agreement represents an addition to an existing arrangement where Jonsac supplies paper bag packaging solutions to DS Smith customers within the Nordics region.
Marc Chiron, sales, marketing and innovation director at DS Smith, says: “We are thrilled to be building on our existing relationship with Jonsac.”
“Jonsac is a trusted supplier, and the team there shares our common plastic reduction goals. We have proven that we can work together in the Nordics, and we are looking forward to extending this offering across Europe. This activity is in line with our commitment to the circular economy.”
Meeting market requirements
DS Smith and Jonsac will provide a product range to meet customer requirements while looking ahead at the types of packaging solutions that will be valuable for the future e-commerce sector, in line with changing market requirements and consumer trends.
The bags will be 100% fiber-based and recyclable, and customers will benefit from the opportunity to order consignments in high-volume quantities in support of their e-commerce activities, according to DS Smith.
Torbjörn Rodhe, CEO of Jonsac, says: “We are delighted to be collaborating with DS Smith for the benefit of the current and the next generation of e-commerce customers. They work with a wide range of customers across all sectors, and this collaboration is ideal for our product solutions and offering.”
DS Smith is currently weighing two acquisition proposals, one by Mondi and another by International Paper. The offers raise the possibility of a bidding war, the highest of which is currently over US$7 billion.
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton