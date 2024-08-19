Labelexpo Americas 2024: Konica Minolta Business Solutions to exhibit expanded creative label designs
19 Aug 2024 --- Konica Minolta Business Solutions teases its upcoming exhibit at Labelexpo Americas 2024 in Chicago, US (September 10 to 12). The company will showcase a number of devices in industrial and production print, including the new AccurioLabel 400.
Konica Minolta’s newest label press offers the CMYK color model and a new fifth station for white dry-toner for true white applications that expands creative label design, with production speeds up to 131 ft/min and resolution equivalent to 3600 x 2400 dpi.
The “easy-to-operate” AccurioLabel 230 digital toner press meets the growing market needs for shorter runs and more customization and provides substantial operational benefits for those looking to bring label production in-house.
Printing speeds of 77 ft/min assure short-run label production is done quickly and on-time, highlights the supplier. The simple user interface and integrated software packages allow any user to quickly learn and operate the press, unlike the skilled labor set required for traditional flexographic presses.
“At Konica Minolta, we offer a range of digital label presses for any size production run to help our customers expand their businesses into the profitable market of full-color label production and packaging,” says Frank Mallozzi, president of IPP, Konica Minolta.
“As indicated by its fast acceleration into the label market with the AccurioLabel 230, the AccurioLabel 400 is expected to provide another perfect opportunity to strengthen client relationships by helping them grow their businesses.”
New web-fed digital embellishment solution
Labels coupled with embellishment have created major marketing opportunities across the board, highlights Konica Minolta Business Solutions.
In this space, Konica Minolta’s new JETvarnish 3D Web 400, a 100% web-bed digital embellishment solution that “seamlessly integrates” Spot UV Varnish, Hot Foil Stamping and Variable Data Printing in a single pass, will make its North American debut at Labelexpo Americas.
Tailored for the evolving needs of the self-adhesive label and flexible packaging sectors, the JETvarnish 3D Web 400 is designed for “heightened responsiveness.”
It enables converters and printers to reduce customers’ time-to-market, while transforming the impact of their labels and packaging on the shelf, in full compliance with their environmental strategies, highlights the supplier.
The versatile JETvarnish 3D Web 400 meets the most varied requirements for short, medium and long runs by enhancing basic four-color production with digital spot UV varnish and hot foil stamping in fixed or variable data, flat or embossed, facilitating multi-runs and versioning.
The company will also showcase various solutions for color management, workflow automation and advanced technology for digital converting and finishing, all designed to enable greater flexibility for customers.