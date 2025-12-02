Larson Packaging expands high-precision case and foam capabilities
Key takeaways
- Larson Packaging Company acquired GWEP to strengthen its precision-engineered packaging capabilities.
- The acquisition will enhance Larson Packaging’s ability to deliver high-quality protective packaging solutions with shorter lead times.
- GWEP’s expertise in high-tolerance fabrication complements Larson Packaging’s full-service offerings.
Larson Packaging Company, a provider of custom technical packaging solutions, has acquired Great Western Eagle Packaging (GWEP), a supplier of cases and foams based in Ontario, US.
The acquisition is a direct investment aiming to deepen Larson Packaging Company’s specialized capabilities, particularly in the engineering and fabrication of high-precision case inserts and complex foam solutions.
Mark Hoffman, CEO at Larson Packaging Company, says: “This acquisition is a strategic capability multiplier for our company. It immediately strengthens our ability to deliver highly specialized, precision-engineered protective packaging solutions.”
“GWEP’s expertise in fabricated case inserts for brands like Pelican and SKB, coupled with their focus on rigorous aerospace requirements, allows us to provide value and shorter lead times to our most demanding clients.”
Bringing together technical strengths
GWEP’s experience in specialized materials and high-tolerance fabrication complements Larson Packaging Company's full-service industrial packaging offerings. The combined technical capability is said to further enhance the company’s value proposition for customers from different sectors.
Todd Teach, CEO at GWEP, says: “Joining forces with Larson Packaging Company marks the right next step to enhance service for GWEP’s customers and employees. I look forward to focusing on expanding our key customer relationships with the combined entity’s superior capabilities.”
“This partnership will accelerate the modernization of our operations, expedite crucial ISO (such as ISO9000 and AS9100) and Cybersecurity certifications (such as NIST SP 800-171/CMMC compliance), and dramatically shorten our lead times.”
In similar news, PPG recently opened a US$17 million aerospace application support center in France to provide filling and packaging capabilities for aerospace materials, including coatings and sealants for various aircraft, as well as technical support and a laboratory.
BAE Systems acquired Ball Corporation’s aerospace business for US$5.6 billion. The acquisition aimed to provide its US business with a position in some growing segments.