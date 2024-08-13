Lidl Switzerland introduces cellulose-based cheese packaging
13 Aug 2024 --- Lidl Switzerland has introduced cellulose-based packaging in collaboration with Swiss cheese company Hardegger Käse to replace traditional plastic packaging. The retailer has launched the packaging initiative for its organic Alpstein mountain cheese and organic Usserrhödler mountain cheese.
The new packaging replaces traditional plastic and is made from cellulose film derived from leftover wood sourced from FSC-certified forestry operations. The cellulose film is free from crude oil-based raw materials, aligning with Lidl’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
“We are pleased to be able to offer a sustainable packaging solution with Lidl Switzerland. Our cellulose-based film offers identical properties in terms of durability and quality as conventional plastic films,” says Sandro Renz, head of sales and marketing at Hardegger Käse.
Safety and sustainability
Recent research examined the plastic packaging of various food products, including cheese, from five countries: the US, Germany, South Korea, the UK and Norway. The study identified several harmful chemicals in the packaging that could affect hormones and metabolism.
Despite the shift from plastic, the new packaging from Hardegger Käse maintains high standards of product safety and taste preservation, ensuring consumers continue to enjoy the same quality they expect.
The innovative packaging is now available in over 100 Lidl stores, primarily in German-speaking regions of Switzerland and Ticino.
This initiative is part of the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which has long focused on recycling and reducing plastic use. Lidl Switzerland has set goals, aiming to cut plastic usage in its own-brand products by 30% by 2025. The retailer has already achieved its target two years ahead of schedule, with an average of over 25% recycled content in its packaging by the end of 2023.
Expanding applications
The use of cellulose film in the food packaging industry is expanding, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics. Compostable bioplastics, which meet global standards for industrial and backyard composting, provide a practical solution for hard-to-recycle items.
The German confectionery brand Cool has adopted sustainably sourced cellulose film packaging for its Ocoologisch Herz Lolli lollipops, primarily available at wholesalers nationwide. These bioplastic films are designed with a natural dead fold, making them easy to twist, particularly for children and those with dexterity challenges.
Similarly, UK-based Parkside has utilized cellulose films alongside compostable bio-based paper to create compostable packaging for Bird & Blend’s loose tea.