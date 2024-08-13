Labelexpo Americas: Innovia Film to exhibit labeling, packaging and graphic innovations
13 Aug 2024 --- Innovia Films has announced it will showcase its latest labels portfolio, at Labelexpo Americas in Chicago, US, September 10–12.
Highlights include BOPP label materials for pressure-sensitive, wrap-around and in-mold labels and the Rayofloat shrink sleeve film specifically developed to support the recycling of PET, high-density PE and PP bottles and containers.
“As the industry leading filmic label solution provider for all major decorations technologies, we have been working on materials that not only follow the principle of reduce, re-use and recycle but also support recycling of the finished package, while at the same time providing the right barrier functions needed to prevent food waste,” says Jon Knight, vice president and general manager of Americas at Innovia Films.
“With continued capital investment in the pressure sensitive label segment including top coating and extrusion we have new technologies that offer unparalleled performance while improving sustainability.”
Thinner films support carbon reductions
Innovia will be presenting Rayoface CPE and WPE, which are thinner printable label films with reduced carbon footprint, alongside Rayoface JBD, a semi-solid film that has an “enhanced yield and opacity compared with solid white films.”
The company also recently announced the extension of its low-density, floatable polyolefin RayoFloat shrink sleeve, which is positioned as a sustainable alternative for existing materials that are detrimental to recycling.
The RayoFloat material is endorsed by the Association of Plastic Recyclers as being compatible with existing waste streams in the US.
“We are proud to share our extended range of floatable shrink sleeves that work in established PET, HDPE and PP waste streams,” says Knight.
“We can now offer several options — from a high shrink version to a thinner version to a white version that is ideal for light-sensitive products like dairy, vitamins and supplements.”
Next-gen graphic film materials
Rayoart PVC-Free Graphic Films significantly lower the environmental impact of self-adhesive graphics. They are based on biaxially oriented polypropylene, a type of plastic that is inherently more recyclable than PVC, highlights Innovia.
These graphic films are deemed suitable for most short and intermediate indoor and outdoor applications and offer a product performance “comparable to PVC-based graphic films.”
“We are excited to showcase these innovations to our customers and other visitors at the Labelexpo Americas and discuss how these filmic materials can help deliver a better future for our industry and facilitate our stakeholders’ goals of redesigning packaging to become more circular,” says Knight.
In recent launches, Innovia Films introduced a new solution for large format in-mold labeling containers. RayoForm ELR70 is a five-layer semi-cavitated, one side matt and one side gloss film offering a reduction in density versus standard white films. The two-side treatment allows control of anti-static levels for the high-speed sheet feeding and molding process, giving “optimal print and molding performance.”