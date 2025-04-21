Logitech moves to paper-based electronics packaging for mice
Logitech International is replacing its plastic-based clamshell packaging for its mice applications with paper-based solutions.
The initiative is estimated to remove 660 tons of plastic and reduce 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the air, equivalent to eliminating over 37 million single-use plastic water bottles annually.
“Shifting away from plastic clamshell packaging marks a significant step toward our goal of completely eliminating single-use plastics from our portfolio. This milestone is about 90% complete and is our largest packaging endeavor to date,” says Delphine Donné, general manager of the Personal Workspace Solutions business group at Logitech.
“Before this transition, we successfully eliminated 1,800 tons of packaging material by implementing design modifications in other areas across our packaging. Every step forward brings us closer to saying goodbye to single-use plastic.”
Paperization in electronics packaging
The global transition to paper packaging across tens of millions of products continues across various retailers, with completion dates by the end of 2025, expects Logitech.
A Logitech study conducted in partnership with GlobeScan’s Healthy & Sustainable Living report identified that 61% of consumers globally say they are interested in choosing recyclable packaging in the coming year.
The study finds that while single-use plastics and mixed-material packaging contribute to significant waste, it also leads to confusion about recyclability.
While the Swiss multinational electronics manufacturer advocates for the full recycling of all materials, it says that current waste management methods across geographical areas fall short.
“People increasingly value and actively seek out packaging less harmful to the environment. Using paper instead of single-use plastic enhances the customer experience by making packaging easier to open, visually appealing, and informative,” says Bliss Buter-Thompson, head of packaging at Logitech.
“At the same time, we can optimize the weight and size of the package and lower the product carbon footprint — all in alignment with meeting our customers’ needs.”
Nearly 80% of a product’s environmental footprint can be influenced during its design process, impacting material choices and efficiency.
As part of its Design for Sustainability initiative, Logitech says it has implemented packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact, including an FSC-certified paper packaging program introduced in 2019 and a Single-Use Plastics Policy introduced in 2021.
The company also removed plastic shrink wrap in its Logitech G gaming division, and implemented recyclable materials like paper pulp hang tabs and wood fiber bags for many products.