Target sells paper-based Frugalpac wine bottles for carbon footprint reduction
Target has selected UK-based paper packaging company Frugalpac as the provider for the Collective Good wine range. The Frugal Bottle is made from 94% recycled paperboard and has a food-grade pouch to hold the liquid.
The Collective Good wine range is a collaboration between California’s Latitude Wines, which sourced and imported the wines, and California’s Monterey Wine Company, which filled the paper bottles.
The Frugal Bottle is estimated to be five times lighter than a glass bottle and uses six times less carbon and energy to produce and dispose of. Moreover, its carbon footprint is 84% lower than conventional glass bottles, and it uses up to 77% less plastic than a plastic bottle, according to the company.
Target is the first major US supermarket to commission a wine collection in low-carbon paper bottles that will save “the equivalent of nearly 100 tons of carbon dioxide.” The collection, featuring a Red Blend, a Sauvignon Blanc, a Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Pinot Grigio, is now available in nearly 1,200 Target stores across the US.
Malcolm Waugh, CEO at Frugalpac, says: “The US has been a real trailblazer in our paper bottle revolution. Their wines and spirits bands were among the first to move to the Frugal Bottle, and there’s an increasing market for people who want to drink more sustainably.
“We’re proud to see Target committing to stocking the Collective Good in all their retail outlets. It’s a big endorsement for sustainable low carbon packaging that can deliver great taste but less waste.”
Recently, Aldi became the first UK supermarket to commit to removing protective sleeves from corked own-label wines, a move that will eliminate an estimated 38 tons of packaging annually. Following a trial from March 2024, Aldi will roll out the change across all 46 of its corked wine lines by the end of 2025.