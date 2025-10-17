TNT Group launches paper boxes for luxury personal care products
Key takeaways
- TNT Group introduces a hexagonal discovery box and a luxury advent calendar.
- The solutions are designed to offer an “original exploratory journey” when unboxing luxury cosmetics.
- The boxes have customizable features to allow brands to create unique, high-end packaging.
TNT Group has designed two packaging solutions aimed at enhancing the luxury personal care experience. The containers include a hexagonal discovery box for perfume miniatures and a luxury advent calendar for the Christmas season.
The solutions aim to create an “original exploratory journey” for consumers, combining sustainability with an unboxing experience designed for luxury personal care products.
“The appeal of exceptional boxes continues to grow, particularly when it comes to limited editions that are sustainable and experiential,” says TNT Group.
The company flags that a challenge for brands is balancing a luxurious feel with environmental sustainability. With digital packaging incorporations becoming increasingly popular, this experience could also potentially be extended through digital interaction.
TNT Group seeks to offer consumers “memorable moments… with products designed to be understated and eco-responsible.”
The hexagonal discovery box is made from FSC cardboard and paper. It contains six compartments, each holding a miniature perfume. The solution is customizable, with brands able to choose the number of compartments, volume, materials, finish, and messages.
The personal care packaging company’s luxury advent calendar is also made from FSC cardboard and paper. It features two panels containing 24 die-cut drawers with notches, some covered in copper-toned paper.
Box solutions feature a range of tailored inserts or wedges made from paper pulp, cardboard, or foam to ensure protection and enhance the product. The company highlights that every detail of the boxes is designed to combine aesthetics, functionality, and brand image.
Unboxing experiences
Recently, TNT Group designed a wood case to protect and house France-based L’Artisan Parfumeur’s latest perfume — the Cuir Grenat bottle, wrapped in 24-carat gold leaf foil.
In an interview with Packaging Insights, Virginie Pellé, secondary packaging division director at TNT Group, discussed using wood in personal care packaging, detailing how timber can evoke ideas of heritage and culture for luxury products.