TNT Group equips luxury perfume brand with wooden packaging
TNT Group has designed a wood case to protect and house France-based L’Artisan Parfumeur’s latest perfume — the Cuir Grenat bottle, wrapped in 24-carat gold leaf foil.
The wooden box is made of medium-density fiberboard and covered with real wood veneer. It is opened using two panels connected to the body by metal hinges. The interior is dark blue and decorated with a golden crescent moon.
Lucile Thomas, project manager at TNT Group, says: “We are proud to have contributed to the launch of an ultra-luxury version of one of L’Artisan Parfumeur’s iconic fragrances. Our expertise in opening coffrets and enhancing decorative elements enables brands to offer their customers unique moments.”
“With this project, we reaffirm our commitment to offering packaging solutions that combine innovation, prestige, and refinement.”
TNT specializes in designing and manufacturing primary and secondary packaging made of metal and other materials for fragrance, makeup, and skin care products. Its portfolio includes a range of products, such as caps, shells, decorative plates, luxury boxes, and packaging with applicators.
Wood can offer personal care brands a functional luxury feel that can be an eco-friendly alternative.
Last year, Quadpack crafted beauty packaging from common wood types like ash, equipped with finishing technologies to mimic the look of exotic wood species like wenge.
Personal Care Insights spoke to Quadpack’s senior category specialist Denisa Stircea about the supplier’s concept of “wood reimagined,” which outfitted FSC-certified natural materials with trending wood finishes to harness a “powerful capacity for storytelling.”