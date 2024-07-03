Majority of Californians oppose proposals to ban reusable grocery bags made from plastic, poll finds
03 Jul 2024 --- Nearly 60% of Californians advocate a “better approach” to current legislative proposals that would ban reusable plastic film grocery bags from being made of plastic, according to a new US poll conducted by John Zogby Strategies, the Responsible Recycling Alliance (RRA).
The survey of 802 voters (“99% of whom actively recycle”) found that voters oppose AB 2236 and SB 1053, two bills pending in the State Legislature that would eliminate reusable grocery bags made from plastic film.
Instead, those surveyed support shifting the responsibility to plastic film recyclers and reusable plastic film grocery bag recyclers by integrating them into the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Program created in 2022 by SB 54.
Sentiments toward landfill issue
The poll found that Californians are 56% “less likely to support” (with 37% of them “much less likely to support”) the current proposal once they learn that the imported canvas and sewn poly-woven or non-woven PP bags can not be recycled and can only be disposed of in a landfill.
The poll highlights 51% less likely to support (with 32% much less likely to support) the current proposals once they learn that it would result in a “substantially worse carbon footprint” because of what it takes to make and recycle paper bags.
These results were reflected similarly across all political parties, ages and other demographics, claims RRA.
“We all agree with the paramount importance of the need to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste across California — and as the intensity of these results makes clear, there is strong bipartisan agreement that the sustainable solution Californians desire can be achieved with a simple amendment,” says Roxanne Spiekerman, vice president of Public Affairs for PreZero US, on behalf of the RRA.
Spiekerman argues that AB 2236 and its companion SB 1053 are “anti-environmental bills.”
“With their elimination of reusable plastic film grocery bags, these bills narrow consumer choice to two options: either non-recyclable, imported canvas and sewn poly-woven or non-woven PP bags or paper bags, both of which carry with them negative environmental challenges when compared to plastic film bags.”
“Coupled with the loss of thousands of jobs and burdening Californians with an even higher grocery bill when they’re forced to pay more for bags, the impact of these bills will resonate across the state for years to come.”
Thoughts on pricing
Additionally, 53% are less likely to support (with 33% much less likely to support) the current proposal once they learn that they will have to pay more for imported canvas and sewn PP bags or paper bags.
“Together, these proposals will hit those who can’t afford it the hardest. Middle- and lower-income Californians are among the most prevalent users of the current 10 cent plastic bags,” says Spiekerman.
“Indeed, 77% of purchasers have annual incomes of less than $150,000, and 52% make less than US$80,000 a year. While these groups are also the most likely to reuse these bags, these bills would take away this option. Small grocers will have to purchase paper bags at close to cost as well.”
Notably, 85% of those surveyed use plastic film bags, with 94% reusing them for a variety of purposes, including:
- 66% — For another trip to the grocery store.
- 51% — To store things around the house
- 49% — To carry dirty shoes and soiled clothing.
- 47% — As an easy way to collect plastics dropped off for recycling.
- 44% — For in-car garbage bags.