Vytal secures multi-million funding to boost reusable F&B packaging software
03 Jul 2024 --- Vytal Global, a German provider of software-enabled reusable packaging solutions, has raised €6 million (US$6.5 million) in its latest financing round. The round was led by Emerald Technology Ventures through its Sustainable Packaging Innovation Fund with participation from Ventis.
Vytal will use the investment to continue its expansion into new markets and to further develop its software and data-driven offerings for all stakeholders along the circular value chain of reusable packaging.
Dr. Tim Breker, co-founder and managing director at Vytal, says: “We’re thrilled to take on board Emerald, a very experienced investor with a phenomenal network of corporate partners.”
“Transforming the packaging industry toward circularity is a massive business opportunity and Vytal’s technology platform is positioned to win. We have established ourselves as thought leaders in the field and are looking forward to accelerating our collaboration with various industry partners.”
“We understand the conditions under which reuse outperforms single-use and focus on leveraging software and data to maximize the economic benefits of reusables for all our customers and across use cases.”
Traceable applications
Due to Vytal’s individually traceable cups and food containers, handling reusables becomes more efficient, saving time during checkout and allowing for unmanned return processes cutting down on staff needs for organizers and waiting times for consumers.
Professional washing centers benefit from Vytal’s RFID-equipped reusable containers, for example, enabling automated instead of manual container counting.
Innova Market Insights has identified “Digitalized Circularity” as this year’s main packaging trend. Industry players will embrace digitalization to improve their environmental impacts, automate supply chains and avoid greenwashing litigation.
“Unmanned checkout and return handling, as well as transparent data collection and automated processes along the circular value chain, are key to completely eliminating single-use packaging from the life of our B2B customers and end consumers,” says Dr. Josephine Kreische, managing director at Vytal Events & Entertainment Solutions, and Vytal Global responsible for the Tech, Product and Marketing teams.
“We foresee a future in which reuse is the default food and drink packaging on campuses, inside the Quick Service Restaurant industry and across the event & entertainment industry.”
Fredric Petit, partner at Emerald Technology Ventures, adds: “The Vytal management team has combined great visionary and strategic thinking with strong execution power. Vytal’s solution perfectly aligns with our conviction regarding reusable packaging.”
“In a recent Emerald Packaging Sprint with our corporate partners, we concluded that software and data are the key value drivers of reuse, so we’re very excited to join the Vytal team on their mission to scale the adoption of reuse by leveraging technology to unlock its economic and ecological benefits.”
Equipping venues
Vytal is accelerating its efforts to transform the packaging industry. Sixty-six billion single-use food and drink containers are wasted annually in the EU and regulations such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation push the industry toward circularity.
Vytal’s technology platform can replace single-use packaging with innovative reusable solutions that create value for all stakeholders along the circular value chain of reusables — including raw material suppliers, consumers and professional cleaning hubs.
Within dense networks and in closed loops, the advantages of reusable over single-use are particularly prominent. Corporate and university campuses, business districts, airports, city centers, shopping malls, trade fairs, festivals and other event and entertainment venues can easily switch to Vytal-powered reusable packaging, saving resources while decreasing costs.
Last year, Vytal extended its reach to the Scottish Highlands and provided a new initiative — The Cup Movement — with a returnable beverage packaging scheme using QR-code technology.
Packaging Insights also spoke with Breker about why he believes the company’s reusable service is the answer to regulatory changes in the EU.
By Natalie Schwertheim