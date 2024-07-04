Terre d’Oc and Coverpla unveil perfume bottle made from bio-based resin
04 Jul 2024 --- Coverpla and natural beauty and lifestyle products brand Terre d’Oc, from French Provence, introduce a refillable bottle and a cap made from bio-based resin.
“For our organic eaux de toilettes, we were looking for a glass bottle with a gentle, harmonious, rounded shape. We wanted a prestigious glass bottle with a thick base that was refillable in order to offer our customers a product that gives them joy again and again,” explains Terre d’Oc marketing manager, Audrey Haupt.
The brand selected the Venus design in a 100 ml format equipped with a screw neck (CV15).
Venus is available in 50 ml and 100 ml versions with two types of collars (threaded and crimped).
Coverpla then expanded its eco-design approach by offering a selection of caps with a reduced carbon footprint. Terre d’Oc opted for the Lord cap injected from PHA.
PHAs are biopolymers based on rapeseed oil. This material has mechanical properties similar to PE and is compostable.
“We are happy to have found in Coverpla a partner that shares our values. Thanks to this strong collaboration, we were able to create a product that combines elegance and sustainability,” Haupt concludes.
Bio-based revolution
Sulapac and FaiveleyTech recently revealed several sustainable beauty packaging pipeline launches that align with the growing bio-based packaging theme. The duo introduced a marble-like finish for cosmetic packaging made of bio-based Sulapac materials.
Sulapac also collaborated on customized cosmetic packaging made from materials derived from agro-waste, next to high-end bio-based refillable jars and deodorant sticks.
In Japan, the nanotechnology company Green Science Alliance specializes in cosmetic containers made from plant- and bamboo-based materials, also known as biochar. Its range includes a nail polish bottle lid, gel nail container and cosmetic container.