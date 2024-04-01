March in review: UK government backs Ineos’ European plastics plans, PPWR lobbying practices under scrutiny, Green Claims Directive approved
01 Apr 2024 --- March began with the British government backing Ineos’ Project One ethane cracker in Belgium, despite heavy opposition from environmental and legal rights organizations. Meanwhile, the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) was formally agreed upon by the EU, sparking accusations of unfair lobbying practices.
The European Parliament (EP) voted in favor of the Green Claims Directive, which will make rules on environmental sustainability marketing more stringent.
Among this month’s news, we look at some of the hottest topics, market dynamics and trends while speaking to some of the most prominent players in the industry.
“Ill-informed?”: UK government backs Ineos with €700M as Project One struggles, sparking EU backlash
Environmental law organization Client Earth criticized the UK government for providing €700 million (US$760 million) in backing to Ineos for a gas-fed plastics facility in Belgium, highlighting a clash between economic interests and climate commitments in the UK and EU. The challenge also raises concerns over human and environmental health, regardless of the project’s other legal requirements.
“Packaging lobbyists have won,” says EPN after EU Parliament and Council revamp PPWR agreement
After months of negotiations and lobbying, the European Council presidency and representatives from the EP reached a provisional political agreement on revising the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). While hailed as a step forward in promoting a circular economy, the deal has also sparked controversy regarding its impact on paper-based packaging.
EU Green Claims Directive: Parliament backs transparency law, but elections could delay enforcement
The EP voted in favor of the Green Claims Directive (GCD), which seeks to establish a verification and pre-approval system for environmental marketing claims to protect consumers. Analysts fear it remains unclear when negotiations will begin, with the vote taking place close to the EU elections while the Council still has yet to publish its position, which puts the GCD implementation at risk.
Notpla collaboration equips UK & Ireland sports venues with millions of seaweed-based foodservice packs
Notpla partnered with sports and entertainment venues for seaweed-based, biodegradable foodservice packaging on-site. The UK-based start-up is teaming up with Levy UK & Ireland, the sports and entertainment venue arm of food services giant Compass Group UK & Ireland, to introduce 75 million items of Notpla’s food packaging over the next three years.
“A massive competitive advantage”: EU member states formally agree to new PPWR despite concerns
EU member states agreed to the new PPWR, ending speculation that the preliminary agreement could be blocked or stalled by the European Commission (EC). Rumors surfaced late last week that the EC’s Directorate-General for Trade (DG Trade) was attempting to reopen negotiations.
Plastics Europe claims “significant advances” in biennial circularity report, sparking heavy criticism
Plastics Europe published its biennial circularity report, finding that recycled plastics now account for 13.5% of new plastic products manufactured in Europe and that the availability of recycled content has increased by 70% since 2018. The report also found that nearly 27% of plastics were recycled in 2022 and claims that more plastic waste is being recycled than entering landfills.
EU Commission urged to address concerns over “climate-damaging loopholes” in PPWR
Following the recent agreement among the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on amendments to the EU’s PPWR, concerns began mounting over persisting loopholes that trade groups warn could exacerbate climate damage.
Majority of PFAS used in F&B packaging unregulated and untested for health hazards, reveals study
New research revealed that 90% of the PFAS chemicals in food packaging are not included in any regulatory or industry inventories used during chemical manufacturing. The findings also show that hazard data is available for only 57% of the PFASs detected in F&B packaging.
Finland’s paper packaging industry takes hit as unions continue strike action over wages and bargaining powers
Finland’s paper industry continued to suffer as thousands of workers strike over government plans to introduce labor reforms that would limit union powers, lower social welfare and make it easier to terminate employment contracts. We spoke to Metsä Group about the changes.
Anuga FoodTec 2024 review: Food processing machinery and aseptic filling take center stage
Anuga FoodTec took place in Cologne, Germany (19-22 March), highlighting technology-enabled food quality improvements. The latest machinery enables optimized processing, slicing and aseptic filling, while food packaging providers strive for sustainability. We spoke to Multivac, Syntegon and KHS on the show floor.
By Louis Gore-Langton