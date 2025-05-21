Marks & Spencer launches paper fiber trays for ready meals
Marks & Spencer (M&S) has introduced a paper fiber ready meal tray trial for its Fiery Chicken Tikka Masala. Available in stores and on online grocer Ocado, the new tray is oven- and microwave-safe.
The tray is made from FSC-certified paper fiber and can be recycled at home as paper without the need to remove the thin plastic lining. The solution was developed in partnership with 2 Sisters Food Group and Graphic Packaging International.
Ben Fogle, Plan A ambassador at M&S Food, says: “It’s great to see M&S launching the first to market paper fiber tray for a freshly prepped meal. Not only can it be put in both the oven and microwave, it can also be easily recycled in paper recycling at home. Innovations like this really have the potential to make a difference and reduce plastic use.”
A trial to cut plastics
Most ready meal packaging relies on plastic due to the high heat demands of cooking methods, particularly in ovens. M&S’ new solution aims to reduce reliance on plastic while still letting customers enjoy their meals however they choose to cook them.
The rollout is part of a limited trial designed to gather customer feedback and assess the performance of the packaging in real-world use.
M&S is removing units of plastic as part of its Plan A roadmap. The brand had reportedly already removed 500 million units by March.
Andrew Clappen, technical director at M&S Food, says: “Plan A is a key part of the quality M&S is known for and this trial is another example of why our customers can trust that we’re committed to doing the right thing and giving them the confidence that they can make more sustainable choices when shopping in our food halls.”
“We know customers care about reducing the amount of plastic packaging, and we’re determined to help them by finding new materials and processes to make sure our packaging is as easy to recycle as possible.”
“Our Plan A roadmap is focused on how we can become a net zero business across all our operations and entire supply chain by 2040, and we’re constantly looking for new ways to do things to try and take big steps along that journey,” Clappen concludes.