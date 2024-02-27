McDonald’s brings anime fans’ beloved “WcDonald’s” to life, launches manga-inspired packaging
27 Feb 2024 --- McDonald’s has unveiled the “WcDonald’s” universe, complete with a new sauce, manga-inspired packaging, original episodic shorts and immersive experiences, in over 30 global markets. WcDonald’s is a fictional anime restaurant inspired by McDonald’s and has appeared in numerous shows since its introduction in 1981.
“Anime is a huge part of today’s culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years,” says Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA. “The WcDonald’s universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever.”
The centerpiece of this culinary crossover is the introduction of the Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce, a limited-time offering with a blend of ginger, garlic, soy, and a touch of chili flakes, “mirroring the bold, dynamic spirit” of anime heroes.
Additionally, in collaboration with renowned Japanese manga artist Acky Bright, McDonald’s will offer custom-designed WcDonald’s packaging inspired by manga aesthetics.
These collectible packages will feature a cast of WcDonald’s Crew characters illustrated by Bright. Consumers can scan QR codes on the packaging to access exclusive weekly digital manga launches featuring the adventures of WcDonald’s patrons and crew.
Anime crossover
The fast food giant partnered with animation studio Pierrot to produce the first official WcDonald’s anime series, comprising four episodic shorts.
Each installment, representing distinct anime subgenres – action, romance, mecha and fantasy – will delve into the world of WcDonald’s, exploring narratives centered around the sauce and WcNuggets. Consumers can access the series online or by scanning the code on the WcDonald’s bag.
Furthermore, McDonald’s will provide fans with an immersive dining experience at the first-ever physical WcDonald’s location on March 9-10 in Los Angeles, US.
McDonald’s will also recognize three emerging anime artists who have created WcDonald’s-themed artwork with grants to support their future projects. These artists will also receive mentorship from Bright.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria