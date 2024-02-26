PA Consulting survey finds four in five US and UK consumers fail to prioritize reusable packaging
26 Feb 2024 --- A recent survey conducted by PA Consulting concerning consumer attitudes toward packaging in quick service restaurants reveals a significant gap between consumer intentions and actions regarding sustainable packaging choices.
The survey polled 4,000 consumers in the UK and the US and found that despite 80% of respondents acknowledging the collective responsibility to reduce single-use plastics, 78% admitted to not prioritizing products with reusable or refillable packaging.
“Reusable and refillable packaging is at a critical juncture, with the quick-service industry seeking ways to accelerate sustainability and new plastics and packaging regulation coming into force globally,” comments Matt Millington, PA’s design strategy lead for the UK.
“However, our survey highlights that behavioral change is needed to make reusable packaging stick and close the say-do gap. We need to lead with a human-centered approach to design: Understanding how to motivate consumers and remove barriers to engagement, designing packaging systems that enable convenient returns and regular nudges at the most valuable points of influence in the customer and pack journey.”
“Only in doing so will businesses be able to tip the balance toward planet-positive consumer behavior and leverage the full opportunities of sustainable packaging to build a positive human future.”
Culture of convenience
Among the concerns expressed by consumers, the pervasive use of plastic packaging emerged as a significant worry, with 57% showing apprehension of the volume of single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials in takeaway packaging.
The survey also highlighted the challenges hindering the adoption of sustainable packaging practices — 38% of respondents acknowledged the importance of environmental friendliness but admitted struggling to incorporate such practices into their daily routines.
Additionally, logistical hurdles such as the inconvenience of remembering to bring reusable packaging (44%) and concerns about the hassle of cleaning or returning such packaging (39%) are summarized by PA Consulting as “the culture of convenience is a barrier to adoption.”
The survey also revealed that financial incentives could be a powerful motivator for consumers. 43% indicated they would be more inclined to use reusable packaging if they received a small monetary reward for returning it. In comparison, 37% stated they would be more likely to adopt reusable packaging if no fees were associated with borrowing it.
Moreover, the study emphasized the need for tailored approaches to different demographic groups. For instance, while 49% of Boomers expressed a need for assurance regarding the cleanliness of reusable packaging, only 31% of Gen Z shared the same concern. Similarly, preferences for incentives varied, with Gen Z respondents showing a higher interest in charitable donations than Boomers.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria