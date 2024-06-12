McDonald’s largest independent franchisee launches biodegradable natural food packaging in Argentina
12 Jun 2024 --- In a “landmark move” for the fast-food industry, McDonald’s largest independent franchisee Arcos Dorados Holdings has begun equipping its food packaging with a 100% biodegradable barrier compound made with Janus technology by J&J Green Paper.
Operating in Argentina, Arcos Dorados began to implement Janus in the primary bags and wrappers of hamburgers. The solution is an all-natural coating that creates a barrier to grease, water and oxygen when applied to paper for food packaging, like wrap paper, boxes, cups, utensils, K-cups and straws.
In addition to being fully biodegradable, the organic Janus compound is backyard compostable, repulpable and recyclable. This barrier compound offers a replacement for the current coating standard — petroleum-derived PE — marketed as a solution to single-use plastics and PFAS “forever chemicals.”
Regulatory shifts driving out PFAS
The prevalence of PFAS in the food packaging system has prompted tightening regulations to control the potential health threat. Last October, California’s attorney general Rob Bonta issued an enforcement advisory letter to food packaging and cookware manufacturers and distributors, notifying them of their legal duty to disclose PFAS in their products.
Lawmakers in California, US, passed a bill (A.B. 1200), which came into force this year, banning PFAS substances from paper, paperboard and plant-based food packaging and utensils and paper straws. New York State also banned PFAS in food packaging materials at the same time.
“We are pleased to take a leadership role in introducing Janus technology into the global food and beverage industry with Arcos Dorados and a local packaging supplier. We see the incorporation of viable green technologies like Janus into that ecosystem as a pivotal step towards our shared vision of a healthy, sustainable future devoid of toxic materials,” says Rick Bulman, CEO of J&J Green Paper.
“Janus technology is the foundation of an emerging ecosystem in the food and beverage industry that replaces petroleum-based materials, plastic and chemicals, with eco-friendly, non-toxic alternatives, to eliminate hazards and improve our quality of life,” Bulman notes.
“Each day that goes by we learn more about the catastrophic effects of nanoplastics on our health. Our Janus solution uses what otherwise would be waste to immediately combat the dangers of plastic in paper and food packaging.”
Last month, McDonald’s joined The Recycling Partnership’s Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, providing a multi-million-dollar grant to the initiative. With the funding, the coalition is introducing advanced sortation technology through its 100th recycling facility grant awarded to the US-based recycling assistance program Recycling Works to ensure PP stays out of landfills.
By Benjamin Ferrer