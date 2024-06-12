Soups and sauces: Meeting the challenge of flexible packaging formats
12 Jun 2024 --- Innova Market Insights data indicates that Soups & Sauces product launches are increasing globally, featuring a 5% year-over-year growth between April 2022 to March 2024. These products are pivotal for the packaging industry, which is racing to produce more efficient formats for the sector.
From April 2023 to March 2024, Bottle (39%) was the leading packaging format, according to the global market researcher. Innova’s data also indicates that Glass was the leading packaging material (37%).
SEE, formerly Sealed Air, which specializes in soups and sauces solutions, recently held its Packforum event in Milan, Italy. The event is a yearly gathering of industry professionals and other experts at SEE’s global R&D center. We speak to Riccardo Castagnetti, executive director at Strategic Marketing Food EMEA at SEE.
He tells us that one of the most important developments for SEE in the past year was the acquisition of Liquibox, which was initially announced in 2022 for US$1.15 billion.
“This reinforced our presence in the fluids packaging space,” Castagnetti says. “Liquibox is a pioneer, innovator and manufacturer of Bag-in-Box sustainable fluids and liquids packaging and dispensing solutions for fresh food, beverage, consumer goods and industrial end-markets.”
“This acquisition accelerates SEE’s fastest-growing segment, the Cryovac brand Fluids and Liquids business. Cryovac technology, scale and market access provide a significant source of synergies.”
Flexible technology
SEE’s Cryovac brand, which has been running for over 75 years, caters to many areas of the F&B packaging industry, including for soups and sauces. Cryovac is currently SEE’s fastest growing segment.
“In a constantly evolving world, marked by changes in packaging systems and especially in sustainability regulations, it is crucial to anticipate market demands and adapt promptly to support customers in their innovation processes,” remarks Castagnetti.
“Our portfolio of Cryovac brand liquid packaging solutions offers equipment, materials and technical services that can fit any size business. Our flexible packaging solutions help F&B processors improve operational efficiency, sustainability impact and enhance customer relationships,” according to the company.
Despite various innovations, the flexible packaging market is currently undergoing disruption due to attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, which are making transport times and costs rise.
Last month, Flexible Packaging Europe (FPE) reported that plastic and metal material prices have surged 27%, and 57% higher than at the beginning of 2020, with plastics particularly impacted. The paper industry is also expected to be hit, with pulp prices forecast to rise.
Guido Aufdemkamp, executive director of FPE, commented: “If anything, there is more uncertainty in the market than there was at the end of last year. Escalating tensions in the Middle East generally and the continued threat to shipping in the Red Sea has caused major disruption in the supply chain. The war in Ukraine also continues to have an impact both on supply and wider European demand of packaging materials and packaged goods.”
“These issues are not likely to go away in the near future. But it seems the extreme destocking has come to an end in most segments and restocking to a more normal level has begun slowly. This factor, combined with a cautious upturn in demand, as prices and inflation stabilize, could mean the market for flexible packaging materials in Europe is set for modest growth later this year.”
Glass solution?
While glass is ranked as the top material for soups and sauces by Innova Market Insights, the sector has faced increasing pressure in recent years due to its perceived environmental footprint.
Last month, we spoke to a representative of Verallia, the world’s third-largest producer of glass packaging for F&B products, which is working to innovate new production methods and product designs to strengthen glass’ standing in segments like soups and sauces.
The company’s strategy is a multifaceted approach aiming to cut its direct CO2 emissions by 46% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The company’s plan focuses on three main drivers: reducing emissions from raw materials, enhancing energy efficiency at industrial sites and using renewable or low-carbon energies.
This is typical of many glass producers, who want to prevent more F&B companies from turning to flexible solutions as quicker routes to footprint cuts.
Machinery matters
Despite the glass industry’s efforts to remain relevant, advances in machinery and robotics are making the production of flexible formats, like pouches, increasingly easy and inexpensive.
Last month, American Packaging Corporation announced the opening of its second production unit for digitally printed flexible packaging at its Wisconsin Center of Excellence, US.
The unit boasts state-of-the-art digital printing, laminating, registered coating and pouch-making equipment. It is supplemented by a rapid-response library of stocked packaging materials designed for order fulfillment in under 15 days.
Recently, we spoke to Anantshree Chaturvedi, vice chairman and CEO of Flex Films International, at Drupa 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany.
He told us of the company’s efforts to increase recycled content in its flexible products, like pouches, and his view on the best methods for encouraging and incentivizing the adoption of post-consumer recyclates.
By Louis Gore-Langton