Mespack and Fuji Seal integrate manufacturing solutions for spouted pouches
25 Jun 2024 --- Mespack, a manufacturer of horizontal and vertical form-fill-seal machines for flexible packaging, and Fuji Seal, a provider of pre-made pouches, have partnered to streamline the supply of pre-made spouted pouches for various product categories.
The partnership integrates Fuji Seal’s pre-made pouches with Mespack’s HF or RM Series machines under an all-inclusive sales contract. Mespack’s HF and RM Series machines are touted for their versatility in filling through the spout, minimizing headspace and accommodating diverse pouch sizes and formats to meet varying product and packaging requirements.
The sales contract will commercialize these pouches, while comprising equipment and machinery maintenance.
“This alliance with Fuji Seal marks the beginning of a journey we will undertake together to advance the pre-made pouch market,” says Guillem Clofent, managing director at Mespack.
“We aim to facilitate the adoption of new technology and capacity for our customers, at the same time that we continue to introduce unique and innovative solutions with high-precision filling in pre-made pouches, enhanced productivity and significant savings in time and production costs.”
New market possibilities
Mespack will develop a module to integrate Mespack HF and RM Series with Fuji Seal’s introduction system designed to optimize the pouch loading process, leading to “significant reductions” in labor costs and “increasing productivity by 90% in pouch introduction.”
Furthermore, these series integrate the Mespack Athena digital platform, featuring an intuitive control panel and advanced software for user-friendly operation, monitoring, data analysis and maintenance.
“With our high-quality pre-made pouches and Mespack’s advanced technology in packaging machinery, we are opening up new possibilities in the spouted pre-made pouch market,” says Masahisa Fukuda, FSI executive officer for pouch business at Fuji Seal.
Mespack previously partnered with Famartec to develop an integrated solution for the pharmaceutical sector. The collaboration consists of a new vertical form-fill-seal machine for producing stick-pack sachets, which are integrated into a cartoning module that groups the sachets before inserting them into the carton.