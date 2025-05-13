Metsä Group and Amcor partner for molded fiber food packs
Metsä Group and Amcor are developing three-dimensional molded fiber packaging solutions with lidding and liner for food applications. The companies aim to provide the industry with fiber-based food packaging that protects perishable food products and extends shelf life.
The collaboration leverages the companies’ technological know-how to create cycle-ready products that meet the growing demand for environmentally sustainable packaging.
In the collaboration, Muoto, a wood-based molded fiber packaging solution developed by Metsä Spring, Metsä Group’s innovation company, will be combined with Amcor’s advanced high-barrier film liner and lidding technology.
Jarkko Tuominen, vice president for Projects at Metsä Spring, says: “Our collaboration with Amcor represents a significant step forward in more sustainable packaging innovation. Metsä Group and Amcor have a longstanding relationship built on a shared commitment to reducing our environmental impact.”
Aim to achieve compostability
Muoto is a recyclable alternative to plastic packaging, and the pulp is sourced locally from traceable Nordic forests. Amcor says that by integrating its laminated film, Muoto gains enhanced functionality. The fiber package can be sealed with a heat-sealed lid structure, which the companies say is central to a certain type of food packaging.
Amcor offers various fiber-based packaging solutions across its AmFiber global portfolio and specialty cartons products. Amcor’s AmFiber products are currently on store shelves and available for applications including snacks and confectionary, dry culinary, beverage, meat, and dairy.
Ilya Syshchikov, Amcor’s vice president for Fiber, says: “I am excited about this collaboration with our good partner Metsä. Both parties bring a wealth of materials, packaging, and market knowledge to deliver more sustainable solutions to our customers with exceptional quality, functionality, and efficiency.”
The solution will be recyclable in the paper stream in most markets with a CEPI recyclability score of over 80%, with the goal to develop a fully compostable solution in the long run. The first products from this partnership are expected to be commercially available in Europe later this year.
Metsä Group manufactures Muoto products at a demo plant located in Äänekoski, Finland. The company says it is currently conducting a pre-engineering project, the results of which will be used to evaluate the investment in the first commercial-scale factory.