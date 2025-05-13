Packsize enters international partnership for automated packaging operations
Supply chain expert Packsize is partnering with Sitma and Paccurate to bring automated bagging systems and cartonization to its packaging range.
Packsize now offers a packaging portfolio featuring Sitma’s automated bagging systems, including the e-Wrap, Fast Pack, and Fast Pack Plus. These solutions use heat-sealable or kraft paper and right-sized packaging to reduce waste and to offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional polybags.
“Our partnership with Sitma represents the next step in Packsize’s mission to bring sustainable, eco-friendly packaging solutions to a greater number of application needs. By providing paper bagging and cardboard enveloping, we are able to reduce the damaging carbon footprint of plastic options,” says Brian Reinhart, chief revenue officer at Packsize.
“With Sitma’s innovative automated bagging machines, we can now offer a comprehensive range of packaging solutions, enabling us to serve more markets and address a broader variety of customer challenges.”
Francis McMahon, president at Sitma Americas, adds that the two companies “share a core commitment to right-sized sustainable packaging.”
“We look forward to bringing Sitma’s automated solutions to Packsize’s ecommerce customers looking to augment their Smart boxing solutions with a complementary sustainable mailer system.”
Benefits of cartonization
As part of the collaboration, Packsize becomes Paccurate’s exclusive automated packaging reseller and Paccurate Packsize’s exclusive cartonization partner. Reinhart asserts that Paccurate’s software is “the gold standard” for cartonization.
Accurate is providing its software across all Packsize solutions to identify the quantity and dimensions needed for a shipping package. The aim of the algorithms is to ensure that every shipment (box or envelope) is right-sized for optimal efficiency and sustainability.
“By fully integrating Paccurate into our packaging ecosystem, we can help customers further reduce shipping costs and waste by maximizing space utilization, while also improving product protection in transit,” says Reinhart.
James Malley, co-founder and CEO at Paccurate, adds: “Our companies share a perfectly aligned mission, and after over a year of successful collaboration on major projects, it’s clear the partnership delivers exceptional value. When it comes to right-sizing, you can’t get much better than best-in-class hardware and software working in tandem.”