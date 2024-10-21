Metsä Board crafts new lightweight micro-flute packaging for HejBuddy cosmetics
Metsä Board is launching space-saving promotional packaging for HejBuddy, a Finnish cosmetics brand. Offering “flexibility and luxury appeal,” the new lightweight packaging is made of micro-flute corrugated board using Metsä Board’s white kraftliner.
The new packaging is 50% lighter than a traditional rigid box made of recycled fibers, highlights the supplier. Traditionally, rigid boxes are imported from Asia as assembled packaging, which requires extensive container space.
Metsä Board’s new packaging developed requires minimal storage capacity as it can be easily folded into a box when necessary. Once the packaging has been used, it can be unfolded and recycled easily.
“The objective was to develop a better solution to rigid boxes. The new micro-flute paperboard packaging offers a flexible alternative for our customers. It’s durable and lightweight, perfect for brands seeking both style and practicality,” says Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director at Metsä Board.
With a focus on seasonal adaptability, the packaging also includes a sleeve that can be customized for different branding needs, providing a versatile and cost-efficient solution for brand owners.
In addition, the micro-flute boxes allow for greater flexibility as local production can be done in smaller batches.
“We wanted eye-catching packaging, produced with the environment in mind,” says Niina Tuominen, founder of the HejBuddy brand.
“Nature is an important value for our company, and I’m a forest owner myself. It was important that our partner shared our values, and Metsä Board’s sustainable approach made them the perfect fit.”
