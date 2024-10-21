Rehrig Pacific Company and Openscreen pilot interactive residential waste carts for transparent recycling
Rehrig Pacific Company is partnering with Openscreen to transform waste collection and recycling in neighborhoods by combining Openscreen’s QR Code-activated “interactive microsites” — a small website promoting a company’s products and services — with Rehrig Pacific’s residential roll out garbage carts made with up to 40% recycled content.
Waste and recycling industry solutions provider Rehrig Pacific will incorporate Openscreen’s QR Codes onto every cart, providing residents with access to custom, real-time insights about their municipalities’ waste and recycling programs.
Municipal guides, instructions and videos are digitally available and easily accessible to all residents, providing a “transparent and interactive” experience for municipalities and residents.
“We are excited to work with Rehrig Pacific Company to bring our technology to the waste and recycling sector,” says Gemini Waghmare, CEO at Openscreen.
“Our Point of Interaction solution will help Rehrig Pacific redefine cart features and their connectivity and set higher expectations for municipalities. It will help create greater efficiency and sustainability, and we look forward to the positive changes this partnership will bring.”
Citizen-friendly application
Municipal waste and recycling services are often jointly supported by the city, haulers, vendors and third party service providers. But having multiple support streams can leave residents unsure who to contact when they need help, according to the companies.
Openscreen’s solution allows residents to submit service requests that are automatically triaged to the appropriate team. Inbound support calls, email submissions and service request reassignment are reduced or eliminated through self-resolution and digital service requests.
There is no app for residents to download or install. Users can scan and initiate a mobile experience using any mobile device’s camera.
Openscreen’s serialized QR Code technology enables Rehrig Pacific Customers to track waste and recycling carts more accurately, ensuring proper delivery, service and support.
Every cart will be uniquely identified and have model and municipality-specific information accessible through its microsite.
Residents may scan carts and launch a “full digital experience” contextual to the city and cart. The solution simplifies support services, enhances cart tracking, improves operational efficiency and provides real-time insights.
“Partnering with Openscreen is a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and improve carts and services in the waste and recycling industry,” says Rebecca Vara, vice president of Environmental Sales at Rehrig Pacific Company.
“Their technology will allow us to digitally connect our carts and provide a better service to our customers and residents.”
Improving waste management operations
The solution streamlines municipalities’ and haulers’ waste management processes, increasing self-resolution, reducing manual labor and minimizing errors, driving cost savings and improving service delivery.
Openscreen’s platform also integrates with existing systems used by Cities, Haulers and Vendors. The service requests and additional data collected through Openscreen’s point of interaction microsites can easily be integrated into existing systems, ensuring the data is readily accessible to all stakeholders.
By engaging and educating residents, cross-contamination can be reduced, which improves recycling processes and reduces waste.