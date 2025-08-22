Metsä Board to modernize machinery for fossil-free packaging production
Metsä Board has announced the installation phase of a board machine modernization at its Simpele mill in Finland this September.
The modernization is part of a €60 million (US$70 million) investment. The investment aims to elevate the quality of the company’s boxboard grade MetsäBoard Classic FBB and accelerate the mill’s transition toward fossil-free production.
Metsä says the upgraded MetsäBoard Classic FBB will feature curtain coating technology. The technology will enable an improved print surface and enhanced visual quality. It will also provide consistent print results and sharper details for packaging applications.
MetsäBoard Classic FBB is a solution for the food and healthcare sectors. Packaging for these markets demands high efficiency, reliability, and consistency.
“Our goal is to offer brand owners an even more competitive packaging option — both in terms of quality and environmental performance. This is especially critical now, as sustainability targets and regulatory requirements are more stringent than ever,” says Esa Kaikkonen, CEO at Metsä Board.
Driving fossil-free energy
Eighty-nine percent of the mill’s energy used in production at the Simpele mill is fossil-free. Metsä expects the number to rise to 98% by the end of 2025 through the new technology implementation.
The company estimates the investment shutdown will last five weeks and includes installations, such as a complete modernization of the coating section, expansion of the coating kitchen, and commissioning of a new pallet packaging line.
Toni Tahvanainen, vice president at Simpele mill, says: “Preparations have progressed excellently throughout the summer. In the coming weeks, over 35 truckloads of equipment will arrive from our main suppliers, and more than 430 professionals will be working on site.”
The upgraded production line is scheduled to be operational in early October.