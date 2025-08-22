Duni Group introduces digital reuse system for takeaway packaging in Sweden
Duni Group has launched its digital reuse system Relevo in Sweden, in collaboration with distributor Carepa. The system offers reusable takeaway packaging and cups designed to reduce waste.
In 2024, Sweden implemented a regulation that restaurants, cafés, and organizers serving over 150 people per day in the country must offer customers the option of takeaway in reusable cups and containers instead of disposable ones.
Relevo enables businesses to comply with the law in a user-friendly way, supporting operators and consumers in transitioning to circular solutions.
Aaron Sperl, chief sales and marketing officer at Relevo, says: “Sweden is an important market for sustainable innovation, and we are excited to bring Relevo’s proven reuse system to Swedish foodservice operators. Together with our partner Carepa, we are making reuse possible, simple, and attractive.”
Promoting circularity
Relevo allows consumers to borrow and return containers through an app, eliminating deposits and manual tracking. The localized app and partner platform are designed to make the reuse process simple and accessible.
Carepa, a supplier of consumables to the hospitality, office, and retail sectors, supports the establishment of Relevo.
Johan Ludvigsson, chief operating officer at Carepa, says: “We are committed to offering our customers sustainable products and solutions. With Relevo, we can provide a complete solution that gives our customers access to reusable alternatives that are easy to implement. This makes it easier to meet new requirements while contributing to a more sustainable future.”
Last month, Circulayo rolled out its new DRS, Tap and Return, to make reusable packaging more accessible and trackable across Derby, UK. The company also introduced AppNostic, a QR code-enabled engagement platform that connects users to content.