Micron Technology builds high-bandwidth memory advanced packaging facility in Singapore
Micron Technology is establishing a new high-bandwidth memory (HBM) advanced packaging facility, reportedly the first of its kind in Singapore.
Operations are scheduled to begin in 2026, and Micron’s total advanced packaging capacity will be expanded beginning in 2027 to meet growing demand for AI.
“As AI adoption proliferates across industries, the demand for advanced memory and storage solutions will continue to increase robustly,” says Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.
“With the continued support of the Singapore government, our investment in this HBM advanced packaging facility strengthens our position to address the expanding AI opportunities ahead.”
By the end of the decade, Micron’s HBM advanced packaging investment of approximately US$7 billion (SG$9.5 billion) is said to create around 1,400 jobs, with site expansion plans to reach an estimated 3,000 jobs. New functions will be available in packaging development, assembly and test operations.
Boosting Singapore’s competitiveness
Micron aims for the plant to strengthen Singapore’s local semiconductor ecosystem and innovation. The facility is located close to the company’s current facilities in Singapore.
Png Cheong Boon, chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board, says: “We welcome this investment by Micron, which reflects its confidence in Singapore’s competitiveness as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain.”
“This is Singapore’s first high-bandwidth memory advanced packaging facility, allowing us to contribute to global AI growth. It expands Singapore’s partnership with Micron and further strengthens the semiconductor ecosystem in Singapore.”
Aligning with market demand
Micron’s future expansion plans in Singapore will also support long-term manufacturing requirements for NAND (flash memory).
The US-based semiconductor manufacturing company says it will maintain flexibility in managing the pace of capacity ramps in the HBM and NAND facilities to meet market demand.
Micron’s current facility in Singapore is reportedly the first front-end semiconductor complex in the world to be recognized by the World Economic Forum as the Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution Lighthouse and Sustainability Lighthouse.
According to Micron, the new HBM advanced packaging facility will be built in alignment with the company’s sustainability commitments. It will feature technologies such as a GHG abatement, water recycling and waste circularity (reduce, reuse, recycle, recover).
Furthermore, the new installation will be highly automated through AI-based intelligent solutions and designed to meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification requirements.