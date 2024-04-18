Mondi: Answering premiumization and humanization demands in pet food packaging
18 Apr 2024 --- The pet food industry is observing increasing premiumization and humanization, which is also reflected in the packaging through broader portfolios and specific formats, according to Alexander Korolchuk, Mondi’s regional sales and business development manager for PetCare in Central and Eastern Europe.
Packaging Insights sits down with Korolchuk to discuss the latest consumer trends in the pet food packaging industry across Europe and how Mondi is responding to new demands and challenges.
“The near future is already knocking, focusing on natural pet food and personalized diets, where health and taste take precedence over sustainable ingredients. This is a new challenge for packaging manufacturers, and we are ready to offer solutions,” says Korolchuk.
What are the main trends in the pet food packaging sector?
Korolchuk: A recent survey showed that a large majority of pet owners in Italy would like to know more about the eco-footprint of different pet foods. This shows that, like the human food market, there is a demand for sustainable packaging for pet food.
Consumers are expecting brands to deliver meaningful ethical and environmental commitments and initiatives and we help our customers reach these goals. Aspects like recyclability, recycled content and monomaterial solutions are becoming more important.
At Mondi, we are focusing on achieving our Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030) targets of our packaging solutions being either reusable, recyclable or compostable. Most of our customers have similar goals, so we need to have ready-made solutions available for them.
As the pet food industry continues to grow, we need to constantly innovate and have already achieved excellent results with our partners in converting entire portfolios to sustainable packaging. Responsible collaboration between packaging suppliers, pet food manufacturers and consumers drive the transition.
Nevertheless, we need to think about challenges such as product protection to safeguard pet food at the same level as non-sustainable packaging. It’s great that we are seeing sustainability claims on pet food packaging in many regions — this shows that we are on the right track. We can certainly compare pet products with food packaging, as the essential requirements for both types of packaging are relatively the same: fresh, preserved and secured products.
Are you identifying any cross-regional differences in pet food packaging demand?
Korolchuk: Based on our experience, the demand across different European regions varies. Following the sustainability requirements of our customers in the CEE region, there is, for instance, increasing demand for recyclable retort pouches, keeping the wet pet food protected and safe while being designed for recycling. This not only complies with our customer’s sustainability requirements but is in line with our own MAP2030 goals on developing circular-driven solutions, aiming to keep materials in the circulation.
In Western Europe, the ongoing move toward monomaterial solutions for wet and dry pet food packaging can be observed, replacing mostly unrecyclable multimaterial solutions. This might positively impact sustainable development as the western part of Europe traditionally adopts trends earlier, with the eastern part following closely.
What can you tell us about Mondi’s packaging range for pet food?
Korolchuk: Mondi’s technical expertise, capabilities and global presence enable us to be flexible, and our integrated value chain makes our supply chain secure and guarantees a reliable service for packaging needs. Mondi offers a wide range of pet food packaging that includes paper, plastic and hybrid paper-plastic options to meet our customers' specific product requirements.
We innovate and work with the best and brightest to develop the packaging of the future. We know that convenience matters and that packaging can help make our interactions with our pets during dinner time frustration-free and keep them from getting into their food the rest of the day.
We partner with our customers to find the best solutions for their needs, and we work together to optimize and reduce the total cost of ownership, especially at a time when focusing on sustainability while saving money is a priority.
Our product portfolio includes Mondi’s FlexiBag Recyclable — pre-made, re-closable packaging solutions that are certified recyclable by the German Institute cyclos HTP. They are available with different thicknesses, barrier properties and features, including customizable sizes and bottom constructions. FlexiBag Recyclable is easy to handle and store for the end user, suitable for a filling weight of up to 20 kg and offers excellent printability for an attractive shelf appearance.
Customer Examples are Mondi and Fressnapf introduce recyclable packaging for dry pet food range and Felleskjøpet packs premium pet food in Mondi’s FlexiBag Recyclable.
What is the latest addition to your portfolio?
Korolchuk: We are continuously optimizing our packaging, to offer our customers fit-for-purpose solutions that protect the pet food inside. Our goal is that the packaging should not only meet our customer’s barrier requirements but also enhance the overall experience for pet owners, from purchasing and storing to serving their pets’ food, as well as being sustainable.
One recent product example in our portfolio is Mondi’s RetortPouch Recyclable. It is designed for recycling according to CEFLEX guidelines and is a sustainable solution for a range of food and wet pet food products. The monomaterial packaging uses an innovative high-barrier film that replaces aluminum, keeps temperatures high and provides short processing times during the retort process. It protects the product, provides exceptional shelf life and reduces potential pet food waste.
By Natalie Schwertheim