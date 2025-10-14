Mondi introduces lightweight banana box design ahead of PPWR
Key takeaways
- Mondi, Europcell, Incarpalm, and a European importer collaborate to develop a lighter and more sustainable banana box.
- The new box, made with 40% recycled fiber, reduces weight by up to 10% and is said to perform well under extreme humidity, aiming to lower emissions during transport.
- The collaboration anticipates rising demand for fiber-based packaging due to upcoming EU regulations banning single-use plastic for pre-packed fruits by 2026.
Mondi has collaborated with trading partner Europcell, Ecuadorian banana exporter Incarpalm, and a European importer to develop a lightweight banana box that is said to be “equally strong and more sustainable.”
The banana box is made with around 40% recycled fiber and up to 10% less weight than the previous design, according to the companies. The packaging aims to lower emissions while protecting fruit during transport.
The teams redesigned the structure and paper composition of the traditional banana box, meeting customer needs with fit-for-purpose packaging. The box packaging solution has been tested under multiple scenarios to balance durability, weight, and humidity resistance.
Marek Motylewski, technical service expert for containerboard products at Mondi, says: “Seeing the new box perform under such tough conditions was incredibly rewarding. It started as a question on a customer visit and turned into a solution that delivers measurable benefits for the entire supply chain.”
Jorge Romero, operations manager at Incarpalm, comments: “The reliability of the box is everything. This collaboration proves that innovation and practicality must go hand in hand.”
Growing demand ahead of regulation
The new concept combines ProVantage SmartKraft Brown, which features “high strength and protective qualities,” with ProVantage Frescoflute, a semi-chemical fluting that enhances firmness in lightweight packaging boxes.
With the upcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which bans the use of single-use plastic packaging for pre-packed fruits and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kg in 2026, demand for fiber-based alternatives is expected to rise.
Gijs Huisman, sales director at Mondi Containerboard, says: “This project shows what’s possible when we combine technical expertise with open collaboration. It’s a great example of co-creation that delivers tangible results in strength, sustainability, and supply chain efficiency.”
A full-scale production trial took place in Ecuador in 2024. Bananas placed in the boxes were shipped to Europe over a 33-day journey, with sensors tracking humidity and temperature. Despite extreme humidity levels, the boxes maintained their integrity throughout transit, according to the companies.
Earlier this month, Mondi teamed up with Özler Tarım, a Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable exporter, to introduce a recyclable packaging solution that protects products and improves operational processes.