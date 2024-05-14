Mosca extends Interzero partnership to boost packaging material lifespan
14 May 2024 --- Mosca is continuing its collaboration with service provider Interzero. The strapping solutions provider says it relies on Interzero’s efficient recycling of PET and PP strapping to minimize the need for new material in its production.
In the future, Germany-based Mosca will track the status of recycled source materials using the material account of the experts for closed-loop solutions and plastics recycling.
“At first glance, the lifespan of packaging materials may appear to be brief: after being used, they are disposed of and replaced with new ones,” says Mosca. As the sustainable use of commodities becomes more important, recycling is gaining in popularity, stresses the company. Materials like reprocessed cardboard, paper and others remain in the value chain.
Mosca says that this also applies to strapping — its base materials — mainly PET and PP — are “highly” recyclable. The share of recyclate in Mosca’s PP strapping ranges from 30–100%, depending on the strapping size. Furthermore, Mosca’s PET strapping is made entirely from recycled materials.
“As a company that operates sustainably, we prioritize the responsible use of primary resources and the systematic recycling of PET and PP materials,” says Simone Mosca, Mosca’s managing director.
She says that this move makes the company less dependent on volatile commodity markets and enables controlled production of high-quality strapping.
Digital credit platform
Mosca has been collaborating with Interzero since last year to reach recycling targets.
“Sustainable action thrives on robust partnerships across the value chain, supporting us in implementing an effective circular economy,” says Ann Mertens, sustainability officer at Mosca.
Besides recycling, Interzero is responsible for Mosca’s upstream and downstream logistics in the long term. The company will collect used strapping from end customers and return the shredded or recycled material to the Waldbrunn-based company. Transparency regarding the recycling process and the available quantities of PET and PP are crucial for Mosca, asserts the company.
“Through our material account, we provide our partners with a digital twin of their raw materials and circular management. This tool enables them to track the status of recycled materials at any time, strategically secure access to raw materials, and thereby close the loop,” says Britta von Selchow, head of sales for Circular Solutions at Interzero.
The material account tracks the amount of PET and PP that has been collected for recycling, is currently undergoing recycling, or is available for reuse. Similar to a bank account, the digital platform shows the amount of “credit” Mosca has available for producing new strapping but measured in tons of material rather than money.
“This allows us to precisely control our strapping production while maintaining access to vital raw materials — in line with our tagline of ‘Nonstop Performance,’” asserts the Mosca managing director.
Furthermore, she says that the continuous recording of circular economy data supports sustainability and financial reporting. “Thanks to the platform, we not only know the current status of our PET and PP but also the share we have recycled each year — thus creating an important basis for transparent sustainability communication.”
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim