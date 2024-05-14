UBQ Materials secures distribution deal for Scandinavian expansion
14 May 2024 --- UBQ Materials has reached an extended distribution agreement with Denmark-based Plastcom, a leading provider of raw materials for the plastics industry in Scandinavia, supporting UBQ’s entry into the region’s market.
Plastcom will offer UBQ’s full product portfolio alongside its complete index of polymers, elastomers, compounds, colors and additives. All UBQ-based products will be supplied from UBQ’s new industrial-scale facility in the Netherlands.
“Scandinavian companies are eager for solutions to meet rigorous circular economy targets,” says Lars Kaufmann, CEO of Plastcom.
“Incorporating UBQ’s climate-positive materials into companies’ sustainable materials strategies transforms waste into a productive resource toward achieving these targets. Its ‘right-now’ plastic replacement provides measurable progress in achieving sustainability requirements.”
Scandinavian climate targets
UBQ’s waste-to-materials technology uses a chemical conversion process to turn all forms of municipal waste, from food to diapers, into thermoplastics. The company is currently working to gain a food contact certification for its materials and is already providing its thermoplastics to numerous companies, including McDonald’s.
In January, UBQ launched a line of bio-based additives and modifiers, targeting waste diversion, circularity, increased post-consumer recycled content and emissions removal and avoidance.
The latest portfolio offers Plastcom a rapid pathway to achieving climate targets in the region, says UBQ. Integrating as little as 5% of a UBQ-based product can help companies address their sustainability goals.
“Our goal is to make sustainable product design and development straightforward,” says Patricia Mishic O’Brien, chief commercial officer of UBQ Materials.
“Plastcom is highly regarded as an environmentally-conscious raw materials supplier that guides Scandinavian customers to the right material solution for climate-friendly product development. UBQ offers an accessible and flexible portfolio of material additives and replacements to meet manufacturers’ needs across thousands of durable and semi-durable applications, reducing our reliance on fossil-fuel-derived materials.”
Plastcom will feature UBQ Materials at Elmia Polymer, the largest trade fair in the Nordic region for the plastics and rubber industry, taking place in Sweden this week.
