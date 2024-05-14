Coveris boosts medical packaging sector with multi-million investment
14 May 2024 --- The Coveris Group is investing in production capacity for medical device packaging at its Rohrdorf and Halle sites in Germany, responding to increasing demand for high-quality packaging solutions for the medical sector.
The packaging manufacturer is investing over €8 million (US$8.6 million) to upgrade and expand its medical device production lines in the coming months.
“We are investing in site upgrades to further strengthen our medical segment and continue answering growing customer needs for high-performance medical packaging. A clean and safe production environment is extremely important for this sector, but sustainability is also key,” says Christian Kolarik, CEO at Coveris.
“The new cast line supports the development of innovative monomaterial-based, recyclable and sustainable flexible packaging solutions for the medical industry. Additionally, both facilities are functioning with our ‘No Waste’ strategy in mind, operating on electricity from renewable resources.”
Delivering better services
The Rohrdorf facility has been in operation since May 2021 and meets “the highest” medical packaging production requirements and standards, including ISO Class 7 certification, according to the company.
Two new pouch lines and one headerbag line will be installed this autumn to deliver improved service levels and meet growing market demands. The new pouch and bag lines are technologically similar to the site’s existing capabilities, assuring fast and seamless integration into the machine park.
Furthermore, a new cast extrusion line will be installed at the company’s sister medical site in Halle to support the company’s medical packaging capacity growth.
In Rohrdorf, all three lines will be operational by October 1 and the first commercial production in Halle using the new extrusion line is expected at the start of 2025.
Last month, Coveris acquired Hadepol Flexo, a Poland-based manufacturer of high-quality flexible paper and film packaging and expanded its barrier film capabilities to produce vacuum skin packaging.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim