Murad releases refillable packaging for skin care solutions
17 Apr 2024 --- Dermatologist-founded brand Murad is introducing refillable skin care products to help customers reduce waste in their beauty routines. Murad’s Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment and Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Serum are now available in refills that lessen packaging materials by up to 85% and save 15% on cost.
The brand says it is releasing the refillable solution in celebration of Earth Month and will expand its refillable options this year, including plans to make all serums refillable.
“With sustainability and value at the forefront of consumers’ minds today, we’re proud to now offer our science-backed skin care innovations in eco-friendly, cost-saving refillable packaging,” says the CEO of Murad.
“It’s been the brand’s life’s mission to help people attain healthier skin. Now, we’re extending that mission to support the health of our planet.”
Saving CO2
The brand previously introduced its Murad Free Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle. The program allows Murad customers to dispose of their cosmetic packaging for free while making donations to nonprofits.
Since its launch in 2022, 9,815 Murad products have been recycled, totaling 1,221 pounds, which the skin care company reports saves 656 kgs of CO2 emissions.
“Earth Month is a great time to consider what you can do to help the environment,” says Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle.
“Through the Murad Recycling Program, consumers can recycle various hard-to-recycle skin care packaging that would have been destined for landfills, all for free. We celebrate Murad for taking its commitment to sustainability one step further with the launch of its new refillable serums.”
Focus on recycling
All Murad packaging cartons are made from FSC-certified material and printed with vegetable-based ink. The clinical skin care company reports it is at 35% of its goal of transitioning to a 50% reduction in virgin plastic with PCR by 2025, the integration of 50% PCR components by 2030 and 100% recyclable by 2030.
It continues that achieving these goals will reduce the total amount of virgin plastic going into landfills by 750,000 pounds by 2025 and 1.25 million pounds by 2030. Future initiatives include 100% non-petrochemical formulations by 2035.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck