Elfbar elevates single-use vape recycling rate with full-body corrugated paper design
17 Apr 2024 --- Elfbar is “zeroing in on vape recyclability” with its latest concept, a single-use vape with a corrugated paper structure. The brand showcases R3, a single-use vape prototype with a detachable battery. The concept has been recognized by the International Forum (iF) Design Award 2024.
“By enabling the prototype to be dismantled manually into five parts — lithium battery, shell casing, airflow sensor, battery housing, mouthpiece and nicotine filter, this single-use product lifts the total recycling rate to 85%,” shares Elfbar.
“Notably, its battery can be detached by users with a simple push-and-release mechanism at the base. With the easy-to-dismantle structure, this prototype guarantees hassle-free disassembly and significantly improves the recycling efficiency at waste management facilities.”
Recognized by the iF Design Award for its “eco-friendly” credentials, the disposable e-cigarette is said to minimize production costs through its flat cuts, adhesive techniques and waterproof coating. Additionally, it incorporates an enhanced ceramic heating element.
Disposable vape crisis
Countries like the UK, France, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand are cracking down on single-use vapes amid rising health and environmental concerns.
UK government announced a ban on disposable vapes. It introduced stringent measures to regulate vape flavors, mandate plain packaging and adjust how vapes are displayed in shops to minimize their appeal to children.This January, the
Packaging Insights spoke to Scott Butler, executive director at Material Focus, a UK-based non-profit organization dedicated to environmental research, who told us that the rate of untold ecological impacts associated with single-use vape packaging points to a growing need for ease of recycling.
“It’s the same challenge for anything packaged — having the simplest materials possible. Suppose you did a material analysis of a single-use vape: Within the vape, you’ve got steel, potentially plastic, aluminum, some synthetic absorbent materials, probably four or five different types of plastic, then you’ve got what’s wrapped around it,” he said.
“So you’ve got the question mark: Are our resources being used appropriately, when it comes to a product such as that, which is marketed as disposable, but then also, you’ve got the issue that virtually no solutions for recycling them exist on the market.”
Butler emphasized that while some vape producers claim innovations in recyclability, the lack of accessible recycling options for the public remains a significant challenge.
Material innovation
Elfbar’s product prototype aims to tackle litter by making recycling easier.
The single-use vape applies degradable corrugated paper to its entire shell — an inspiration that originates from cardboard furniture. Moving to corrugated packaging is said to scale down the environmental impact of single-use vapes.
Users can easily remove the shell by tearing it off along the dotted line. The vaping technology provider claims that used batteries in discarded products can also be disposed of properly and recycled after removing the paper shell.
“The structure marks the product’s vision to stay ahead in the industry’s sustainability drive without compromising its durability and user experience,” says Elfbar.
“Taking advantage of the easily tearable corrugated paper, it is designed with the removable battery to ensure the shell and the vape cartridge be detached and replaced, contributing to environmental protection.”
“In addition to improving the recyclability of vaping products, Elfbar has been working with partners to put recycling points in retail outlets worldwide and drive public awareness toward responsible vape disposal under the GreenAwareness recycling program,” the brand continues.
Recycling programs
Elfbar initiated a “GreenAwareness” program in April 2023, which it now intends to extend to markets beyond the UK to place recycling bins in over 4,000 stores globally.
“Through this program, Elfbar joins hands with professional lithium battery recycling service providers to handle the collection of discarded vapes from retailers and transport them to an Authorized Approved Treatment Facility certified organization, where these devices are fully disassembled into components for a rigorous recycling procedure,” states the company.
It details that until the beginning of this month, Elfbar and its partners had provided over 160 retail stores with end-to-end collection, transportation and processing of discarded vapes and installed recycling bins in more than 1,000 stores across the UK.
“As a pioneer in vape recycling, Elfbar is slated to establish a recycling chain with mature dismantling, recycling, and reusing processes in a closed loop,” the vape brand says.
By Radhika Sikaria