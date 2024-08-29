New research underscores British consumers’ growing frustration with excessive non-recyclable packaging
29 Aug 2024 --- A new study has unveiled the top supermarket packaging irritations for British consumers, with excessive plastic use and non-recyclable materials a significant stressor. The research, commissioned by sustainable packaging and recycling firm DS Smith, highlights growing consumer frustration with the environmental impact of supermarket packaging in general.
Nearly a third of those surveyed expressed particular annoyance with fruit and vegetables wrapped in excessive plastic. This packaging peeve has consumer behavior implications, as one in four respondents admitted they have avoided purchasing a product due to its excessive plastic wrapping.
Furthermore, over a quarter of participants (28%) were frustrated by packaging that isn’t recyclable, a concern that directly influences purchasing decisions.
“Packaging is there to look after what’s inside — no one wants to be left thwarted, unable to get at it. And clearly some of the wider gripes crop up when it feels like there is excessive plastic in play, and if packaging doesn’t appear to be readily recyclable,” says a spokesperson from DS Smith, which commissioned the research of 2,000 adults.
“Those are all things that can often be remedied — waste can be designed out from the start, and paper-based materials can be much more readily recyclable.”
The research also sheds light on the confusion surrounding recycling practices. One in five consumers reported encountering unclear recycling messaging on packaging. This lack of clarity led a third of respondents to dispose of the packaging in general waste, while 32% admitted to guessing and placing it in the recycling bin.
Plastic content pivots purchasing decisions
More than a third of the consumers state that the amount of plastic in packaging influences their purchasing decisions more than the product’s origin or recyclability.
This growing eco-consciousness is reflected in consumer willingness to support sustainable alternatives — 24% of respondents indicated they would pay up more for items packaged in an eco-friendly manner.
When it comes to buying fruit, only 5% were comfortable with plastic punnets and 17% were open to using paper bags as an alternative.
“A lot has changed in the last few years and there is a lot less plastic in supermarkets these days. Evidently there is still plenty of opportunity for brands to keep finding ways to reduce and replace plastic,” the spokesperson from DS Smith added.
Packaging that involves unnecessary layers, requires scissors or a knife to open, or claims to have an easy-to-peel corner but is impossible to actually peel, are also among the top 10 concerns.
These frustrations are not just minor inconveniences, 44% of consumers indicated they are less likely or never likely to repurchase a product that causes such irritation.