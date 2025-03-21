Nextek and Coveris demonstrate mechanical recycling process for flexible films
Nextek and Coveris have partnered to demonstrate the transformation of PE and PP flexible films from packaging waste into food-grade resins and film with the COtooClean mechanical recycling process. Jointly, the companies have begun developing a “demonstration plant” in the UK to implement COtooClean at an industrial scale.
The COtooClean technology was developed by Nextek, a tech consultancy specializing in recycling. It uses a waterless cleaning and decontamination process to produce food-grade recycled materials from post-consumer plastic film. The technology recently received the “Circular Solutions for Flexibles” award from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW).
Professor Edward Kosior, CEO and founder at Nextek, highlights the importance of the partnership with Coveris: “COtooClean has the potential to transform plastic film recycling. Since winning the AEPW award, we’ve moved from prototype development to food-grade compliance trials.”
“Partnering with Coveris is the next big step. Together, we’ll demonstrate this technology at scale and work toward a circular economy for plastic films.”
Typically, PE and PP films are difficult to recycle due to contamination and the difficulties of decontamination. Nextek says that its COtooClean technology solves this “critical” problem, enabling the food-grade recycling of PE and PP films.
Turning waste into value
Nextek and Coveris say that the demonstration plant they are developing in the UK will show the COtooClean process to industries and conduct “extensive” trials aimed at collecting the data needed to meet regulatory requirements.
Christian Kolarik, CEO at Coveris, argues that the project is a “breakthrough” in food-grade mechanical recycling. “Sustainability is at the heart of Coveris’ ‘no waste’ strategy, and this partnership is another milestone in ending plastic waste.”
“Together with our ReCover recycling entity and our collaboration with Interzero, we are taking bold steps toward turning waste back into a valuable resource.”
Nextek and Coveris’ ultimate goal is to make this process available globally to help tackle “one of the toughest” recycling challenges.
Last year, Coveris also invested in a PE extrusion facility in Winsford, UK, also as part of its “No Waste” strategy.