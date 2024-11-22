Coveris makes “major” investment in UK extrusion facility
Coveris is making a new investment in its PE extrusion facility in Winsford, UK. The move aligns with the company’s “No Waste” strategy, which emphasizes innovation in sustainable packaging.
The Winsford site will benefit from a range of upgrades, including the installation of a nine-layer blown extrusion line for technical EVOH barrier films, a new cast stretch extrusion line and the construction of an onsite warehouse with a capacity for 5,000 pallets.
The nine-layer blown extrusion line, now operational, makes Coveris the UK’s largest producer of PE EVOH barrier films. These recyclable films are engineered to maintain freshness of short shelf-life products such as meat, fish, poultry, cheese and bakery items. The added capacity also supports Coveris’ innovative film developments, including its MonoFlex and PolyFlex ranges and plans to grow in thermoforming and vacuum skin packaging segments.
Sujoy Bose, managing director at Coveris Winsford, says: “Our focus remains on producing packaging that incorporates recycled content, advances recyclability, uses the minimum amount of material for the maximum benefit via downgauging projects and delivers optimal shelf life through EVOH barrier technology.”
“We are really proud to deliver many environmental initiatives through investment in industry-leading capabilities, our Film Science Lab expertise and sustainability culture. These enhancements are integral to Coveris’ No Waste strategy and support a more sustainable future for the packaging industry.”
Expansion for future development
The site is introducing a cast extrusion line for stretch films, a first for Coveris Winsford. Set to begin production in December 2024, this technology will manufacture films tailored for machinery applications suited for heavy goods sectors, such as bottling, canning and logistics. The new line will produce films compliant with the UK Plastic Packaging Tax, containing a minimum of 30% recycled content.
Further enhancing its operations, a new 5,000-pallet warehouse is under construction and expected to be operational by the end of Q1 2025. This expansion will improve logistical efficiency, reduce supply chain complexities and minimize transportation needs.
Earlier this year, Coveris Winsford also announced plans to expand its portfolio with vacuum skin packaging films for food. The site recently launched a dedicated manufacturing hall and installed advanced vacuum skin packaging conversion equipment.
Last month, Coveris announced a multi-million investment in its packaging facility at St Neots, UK, to boost the production of recyclable food-to-go packaging.