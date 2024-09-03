“No New Plastic”: Rhyme & Reason encourages consumers to recycle and choose recycled products
03 Sep 2024 --- Hair care brand Rhyme & Reason calls on consumers to join the “movement” of choosing brands that use recycled plastic and make “planet-conscious” choices.
Rhyme & Reason is advocating for #NoNewPlastic. The brand’s bottles and caps have been made from recycled plastic since its launch in 2021, which it reports as an “industry first.” The packaging is also entirely recyclable, which the company positions against only 9% of plastic recycled globally.
Since December 2023, Rhyme & Reason has been using recycled ocean-bound plastic, which it says could have polluted beaches and waterways otherwise.
Innova Market Insights highlights Seeking Sustainability as a top trend in personal care. It reports that 48% of consumers say that it is important to them that a product displays its carbon footprint and the measures it is taking to offset it. Ocean-safe formulations and products using upcycled ingredients are also popular.
Protecting the environment
Rhyme & Reason’s formulas contain more than 92% naturally derived ingredients. The company donates 1% of its global sales revenue to the Galapagos Conservation Trust to help protect 13 endangered species.
Dr Jen Jones, CEO of Galapagos Conservation Trust, says: “Plastic is really useful. But it has a lifespan of anywhere from 20 to 500 years and we’re using it for items designed to be used once and then thrown away. More than 400 million metric tons of new plastic are produced yearly, while we have more than enough of it already.”
“Vulnerable ecosystems like the Galapagos are paying a high price with single-use plastic piling up on beaches in the Galapagos Islands, entangling the wildlife and contaminating ecosystems. We’re even finding plastic waste in the feces of the iconic giant tortoises. If we want to protect places like Galapagos, we need to stem the flow of plastic pollution, and that starts with a commitment to no new plastics.”
According to National Geographic, eight million pieces of virgin plastic are discarded into oceans daily. The University of Southern Indiana also reports that Americans use 2,500,000 plastic bottles every hour.
In the new campaign to change consumer behavior, Rhyme & Reason also encourages thrifting and upcycling to give existing materials a “new lease of life.”
By Sabine Waldeck