Norske Skog launches recycled containerboard production at French mill
Pulp and paper producer Norske Skog has begun producing recycled containerboards at its mill in Golbey, France, after securing a €400 million (US$455 million) investment.
The company’s new containerboard machine is expected to boost its annual containerboard capacity by 550,000 metric tons, reaching a total volume of 760,000. The Norwegian producer focuses on paper for packaging and publications and has four industrial sites.
“The startup of the world-class containerboard machine at Golbey is a milestone for Norske Skog and for everyone working at the Golbey mill. Although the project has been challenging, we want to thank everyone involved and look forward to delivering volumes to our customers,” says Geir Drangsland, CEO at Norske Skog.
“The containerboard business will become an important and strong contributor to Norske Skog’s operations going forward. At the same time, Norske Skog will remain a reliable supplier of high-quality publication paper products.”
Yves Bailly, managing director at Norske Skog Golbey, adds: “The containerboard machine at Golbey will enable long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”
“Increased focus on environmentally friendly products and the continued growth of e-commerce have created a significant demand for renewable packaging. This aligns with the production of recycled containerboard at Golbey, which will be cost-leading and environmentally friendly.”
Sorting and recycling
Norske Skog plans to begin delivering recycled containerboards to its customers in the second quarter of 2025. “Capacity utilization is expected to reach 50–60% toward the end of 2025 and full utilization of 95% during the first half of 2027.”
The company adds that its containerboard production will be fully based on recycled paper. Alongside the mill’s 550,000 metric ton containerboard capacity, the facility is also able to produce 330,000 tons of newsprint, making Golbey one of the largest mills in the European paper and packaging industry.
The Golbey mill is expected to contribute to the region’s environmental sustainability by sorting and recycling more than one million metric tons of waste paper sourced locally, close to the mill.
Norske Skog plans to supply waste from the mill to the Green Valley Energie biomass cogeneration plant under construction in Golbey. The aim is to produce “green and cost-efficient” energy for external sale and to Golbey’s production processes. The company expects this to contribute to the mill’s cost position and environmental profile.
Norske Skog says that the mill will also generate long-term jobs and industrial activity in the region.
The Golbey mill is expected to generate around NOK 5 billion (US$495 million) in annual revenue in 2027/28, based on current packaging and publication paper prices.