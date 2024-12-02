November in review: Pack Expo 2024, Pharmaceutical packaging challenges, UN Global Plastic Treaty
November began with Pack Expo 2024 in Chicago, US. We attended the event and spoke to major packaging companies about their latest products, and discussed the central theme of this year’s show — medical packaging.
Also, the final negotiation round for a UN Global Plastic Treaty was launched, with delegates from countries with opposing interests debating how the treaty should be framed and imposed.
Among this month’s key developments, we look at some of the hottest topics, market dynamics and trends while speaking to some of the most prominent players in the industry.
November
Pack Expo 2024: Smurfit Westrock’s North America corrugated packaging president talks US development
At Pack Expo 2024 in Chicago (November 3–6), we sat down with Don Sparaco, president of Smurfit Westrock’s corrugated packaging division for North America. We discuss how the company’s history is changing amid its recent merger, customer demands in the US, automation and new product innovations that are meeting current market challenges.
Pack Expo 2024 review: Pharmaceutical packaging takes center stage amid labor shortages and automation developments
Medical packaging was a major theme at Pack Expo 2024, with numerous companies showcasing their latest product designs and production machinery, and highlighting the challenges in advancing pharmaceutical packaging amid workforce shortages and impending legislation. We spoke to representatives from Plastic Ingenuity, Pro Mach Pharma and Turchette.
Amcor to acquire Berry Global for US$8.43B
Amcor announced it is set to acquire Berry Global Group for US$8.43 billion, the latest in a series of industry mergers and acquisitions. The deal will create a new company capable of providing a far wider range of flexible and converted films, scaled containers and closures business and a unique global healthcare portfolio. The merger is expected to close mid 2025.
Xampla CEO: Accelerating the natural polymer transition through INC-5
We spoke to Alexandra French, CEO of British natural polymers company Xampla. French hopes the INC-5 will result in binding rules forcing a reduction in fossil-based polymer production, opening market space for bio-based alternatives. French said the negotiations also risk leaving regulations at the guideline level, meaning petrochemical states can continue mass-producing single-use plastics.
US researchers develop catalyst-free process for turning plastic waste into soaps and detergents
Scientists at Virginia Tech’s Department of Chemistry, US, discovered a method of converting certain plastics into value-added products like soaps, detergents and lubricants. The study focused on PE and PP, two of the most common plastic types, employing a temperature-gradient thermolysis strategy. This process breaks down plastics into hydrocarbons with tunable molar mass distributions.
Packaging and labels prioritized amid market and inflation challenges, new RRD report finds
Packaging companies are adjusting their designs in response to rising inflation and market pressures, revealed a newly published report by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a US-based global provider of marketing, packaging, print and supply chain solutions. We discussed the report’s findings and implications with RRD’s president for packaging, labels and supply chain segment, Lisa Pruett, and packaging solutions president, Brian Techter.
Saving billions through recycling: Systemiq report outlines plan to slash PET emissions as demand grows
A new report by strategic advisory group Systemiq found low circularity rates for PET packaging in the US, and recommended a range of measures — including material reduction and reuse — to improve the industry’s footprint. The findings show that approximately 90% of PET and polyester feedstocks are sent to disposal after one use and 10% mechanically recycled. Systemiq used detailed system modeling to quantify the impact of applying proven circular approaches (reduce, reuse, recycling) under different scenarios.
Is the European foodservice packaging sector facing an “existential crisis”?
Eamonn Bates, secretary general of lobby group 360° Foodservice, told us that the European foodservice market and its packaging value chain are headed for an “existential crisis,” as businesses will not be able to abide by impending regulations. The market is rapidly expanding, but the majority of foodservice businesses are unaware that the Single-use Plastics Directive and Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation will drastically alter the industry in the coming years. Changes will include sweeping product bans and strict recyclability requirements for which the industry is unprepared.
INC-5: Can world leaders agree on a circular plastics economy amid conflicting national interests?
The final negotiation round (INC-5) for a UN Global Plastic Treaty was launched. With the process nearing its conclusion, no agreement or outcome is secured, and governments remain divided on key issues. Marta Longhurst, global plastics treaty manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, told us that governments must agree on ambitious starting points in the treaty text around restrictions and phase-outs of problematic and avoidable plastic products, as well as improvements in product design, and the inclusion of extended producer responsibility schemes.