Xampla CEO: Accelerating the natural polymer transition through INC-5
Ahead of the final negotiation round for a UN Global Plastic Treaty (INC-5), we speak to Alexandra French, CEO of British natural polymers company Xampla. French hopes the INC-5 will result in binding rules forcing a reduction in fossil-based polymer production, opening market space for bio-based alternatives.
French says the negotiations also risk leaving regulations at the guideline level, meaning petrochemical states can continue mass-producing single-use plastics. She argues that policymakers attending the negotiations need to be aware that this would be a less profitable route in the long run. We also discuss Xampla’s latest developments.
What is the natural polymers market, and how is it overlooked on a global scale?
French: Natural polymers are formed through a natural polymerization process, where small molecules combine chemically to produce a large chainlike molecule. These natural polymers offer unique physical properties — such as elasticity, high tensile strength or the ability to form fibers — that can be non-chemically engineered into functional materials.
Despite the potential of this market, regulations often focus on reducing plastic production but do not adequately support natural polymer solutions such as Xampla’s Morro materials. Made from plants, these materials are 100% plastic-free, biodegradable in any environment and compatible with recycling waste streams.
Natural polymers offer a plastic-free alternative to highly polluting plastics. With the right regulatory support, such as inclusion in the UN Global Plastics Treaty, natural polymers can drive the shift to a plastic-free future. Xampla is leading the way with pioneering solutions designed to eliminate harmful plastics and accelerate the transition to a circular economy.
How could the UN Global Plastic Treaty overturn the industry’s future?
French: The UN Global Plastic Treaty has the potential to drive a shift away from harmful, fossil-based plastics toward plastic-free alternatives. However, to fulfill the treaty’s ambitions, its recommendations must be translated into mandatory policies and regulations. If they remain at the guideline level without global enforcement, we risk failing to make the necessary progress in tackling plastic pollution.
In addition to regulatory action, we support legislative measures to accelerate adoption of commercially viable solutions to replace plastic, such as natural polymers. This would help level the playing field against plastic giants, fostering innovation and encouraging widespread adoption of natural alternatives.
By creating binding regulations and supporting market-driven solutions, the Treaty can accelerate the transition to plastic-free materials. This will empower industries to lead with responsibility, purpose and profit, unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth.
How could a turn in outlook change the value of the natural polymers market, and what should policymakers know about potential costs and profits?
French: Natural polymers are still a relatively new technology, and our patented use of plant protein is the first of its kind in the world. We have invested significant effort in understanding how to scale quickly to drive global change and replace maximum tonnes of plastic.
Our innovative licensing model ensures speed to scale and broad accessibility and encourages widespread adoption, allowing partners to implement our technology efficiently right now. Our approach offers a seamless drop-in solution that integrates with existing manufacturing systems, reducing adoption barriers and costly retooling.
Our choice of plant protein, as an affordable, available, versatile and functional raw material that provides our partners with a breadth of feedstock options, positions our product to achieve cost parity with traditional plastics once produced at scale. In addition, plastics regulation and taxation will give a price advantage to plastic-free natural polymers.
To accelerate progress, it is essential to raise awareness of natural polymers as a solution to the plastic crisis. Recycling and reuse are insufficient to meet the challenge since many of the most polluting plastics are not recyclable or reusable. We need to see stronger regulatory frameworks for moving away from these plastics altogether with plastic-free natural polymers taking their place.
Do you have any R&D updates from Xampla at the moment?
French: Xampla is currently experiencing a series of commercial wins. Last month, we announced with 2M Group of Companies a multi-year commercial supply agreement with Transcend Packaging to deploy Xampla’s plastic-free Morro Coating across the UK. The plastic-free and PFAS-free coating will be manufactured at scale at the 2M Group’s facility in Milton Keynes and supplied under its new business venture, Sustainable Packaging Technologies.
Our innovative plastic-free Morro Coating achieved a ‘best in class’ rating for its recyclability, following rigorous testing by DS Smith. This rating provides an expert assessment of how well our material performs in typical recycling processes, confirming that Morro Coating is suitable for recycling at standard mills in the UK, performing well without any repulpability or impurity issues.
We recently were awarded a funding grant from Innovate UK and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council to advance our natural polymer probiotic microencapsulates in collaboration with the food and health research center, the Quadram Institute.
As Xampla supports the growing demand for Morro Coating and expands into new regions, including Asia and North America, we’re driving accelerated growth. We are currently in funding discussions with investors to further speed up the adoption of our plastic-free and PFAS-free Morro Coating and other innovative materials, advancing our global impact.