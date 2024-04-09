On-the-go convenience: SIG mini carton pack launches in Southeast Asia tapping “paperization” trend
09 Apr 2024 --- Vietnamese dairy company Nutifood has selected the SIG DomeMini carton bottle for on-the-go consumer convenience. Nutifood will launch its Varna brand premium adult nutrition milk in the SIG carton pack, replacing plastic bottles.
The launch also marks the introduction of SIG DomeMini to the Southeast Asian market. The transition to a bottle-shaped carton pack is said to provide a better plastic-to-product ratio and stand out to consumers with a “sleek and distinctive design.”
“The market for on-the-go beverages offers immense potential, and our SIG DomeMini carton bottle perfectly captures the ‘paperization’ trend for less plastic packaging. We work together with Nutifood to bring more sustainable packaging solutions to the market in Southeast Asia,” says Angela Lu, president and general manager Asia Pacific at SIG.
“Responsible consumption”
SIG DomeMini offers an “ergonomic and eye-catching design.” The central SIG DomeMiniCap can be opened and closed by adults of all ages, resealed and stored for use at different times of the day.
FSC-certified paperboard made of forest-based renewable material makes up the primary material of the SIG DomeMini carton bottle, designed for full recyclability. Additionally, the company says it is manufactured using 100% renewable electricity and has a lightweight and space-saving design.
Mai Thanh Viet, vice president of marketing at Nutifood, says: “We are leading the way, not only with our innovative products but also with our sustainable packaging choices. Switching from plastic bottles to the SIG DomeMini carton bottle sets a new precedent in Vietnam for captivating and sustainable on-the-go packaging.”
“We are fostering a new era of responsible consumption, empowering our consumers to make more eco-conscious choices without compromising convenience while they enjoy their favorite beverage on the move.”
Edited by Radhika Sikaria