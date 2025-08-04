Origin Materials and Dutch packaging provider partner for PET bottle cap production
Technology company Origin Materials has partnered with Royal Hordijk Packaging, a Dutch plastic packaging producer, to mass produce PET bottle caps.
Royal Hordijk Packaging, which supplies plastic packaging to over 25 countries, will use its PET extruders to create sheets for Origin Material’s CapFormer production lines.
John Bissell, CEO at Origin Materials, says: “Royal Hordijk Packaging combines expert manufacturing, a robust base of operations in Europe, and significant global reach. Further, Royal Hordijk Packaging brings PET extruders and extrusion expertise to our operations, which can drive capital cost efficiency for CapFormer lines. We look forward to producing billions of PET caps together and carrying packaging forward to its next evolution.”
Operated by Royal Hordijk Packaging in its EU facilities, the high-speed equipment will manufacture bottle caps, including tethered caps, aimed at improving recyclability. Origin Materials’ PET caps aim to improve packaging recyclability by enabling light-weighting. The design is also said to extend shelf life.
Rik Hennink, CEO at Royal Hordijk Packaging, comments: “At Hordijk, we believe the future of packaging is circular, and we are committed to innovation and reducing environmental impact. Partnering with Origin Materials to mass produce PET bottle caps and investing in extrusion to scale production aligns with our mission and roadmap.“
”Monomaterial packaging solutions produced with Origin Materials point toward the future of high-performing, sustainable products.”
This year, Origin Materials launched the production of PET caps at its manufacturing site in Michigan, US, and is expected to introduce more Cap Former Systems to meet growing consumer demand.