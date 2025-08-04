July in review: UAE trials EPR, Tetra Pak’s cross-industry dipping, US-EU tariff deal
Last month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a pilot EPR project that mandates producers take responsibility for disposing their packaging waste. In the EU, tethered caps for beverage bottles were implemented one year ago. We look back at the law’s impact.
Meanwhile, Tetra Pak’s partnership with Fiat sparked skepticism about cross-industry dipping.
The US Government and the EU announced an import tariff deal. While the agreement may have diffused a trade war, it risks sidelining shared priorities.
We look back at the biggest headlines from July.
Malaysia cracks down on plastic waste imports with stricter laws
Malaysia’s Federal Government tightened its packaging waste import law. The new rules require all scrap plastic imports — originating from any country — to be approved by the government-owned certification organization SIRIM Berhad. Amy Youngman, legal and policy specialist at the Environmental Investigation Agency, told Packaging Insights that Malaysia’s legislative changes are a “critical counterbalance” to the “global mismanagement” of plastic waste.
Norway DRS: Tax model and consumer education spur high collection rates
Norway’s DRS was propelled by a unique tax model incentivizing producers and retailers to collect and recycle packaging, promoting material reuse. Infinitum, a private company that represents Norwegian retailers and packaging producers equally, collects the country’s packaging waste. We spoke to Kjell Olav Maldum, managing director at Infinitum, about Norway’s DRS — which dates back to 1902 — and Infinitum’s role in the system, highlighting its latest innovations and challenges. Infinitum is the only company of its type in Norway.
Germany’s Reusable Packaging Association on effective glass reuse systems
Glass bottle reuse systems in Germany require collaborative and standardized processes, rather than limiting bottle designs to homogenized shapes, according to André Pietzke, chairman of the Reusable Packaging Association of Germany. Packaging Insights spoke to Pietzke about glass reusability in Germany, highlighting the importance of standardized and holistic management across the glass bottle reuse system.
Australia delays packaging EPR amid calls for clarity and fairness
The Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO) announced it will not proceed with the introduction of its proposed EPR fee model in the 2027 fiscal year. The move followed stakeholder demand for greater regulatory certainty and free rider management. APCO, which manages the Australian Packaging Covenant under the National Environment Protection Measure 2011, states that while there was “strong support” for the intent of EPR, stakeholders called for more governance and greater transparency. An APCO spokesperson told us more.
UAE trials EPR for circular packaging economy and waste reduction
The UAE announced a pilot EPR project that mandates producers take responsibility for disposing of their packaging waste. Tadweer Group was chosen as the producer responsibility organization to manage the UAE’s EPR data collection and coordinate with players across the scheme. Packaging Insights spoke to Mark Siddorn, strategic planning and business performance director at Tadweer Group, about the company’s involvement in EPR and expectations of the pilot scheme.
Tetra Pak’s partnership with Fiat follows skepticism on cross-industry dipping
Fiat became the first car manufacturer to incorporate recycled materials from used beverage cartons in a vehicle. The automobile manufacturer used polyAI from Tetra Pak and other aseptic carton producers. While Tetra Pak said the initiative promotes circularity, Paul Foulkes-Arellano, founder and director of Circuthon Consulting, referred to the collaboration as a “PR move.” We took a closer look at the case.
Unlocking agricultural biomass for Europe’s bio-based packaging transition
The use of agricultural biomass for bioplastics and chemicals is central to the transition toward a more sustainable, circular, and climate-smart packaging economy, according to European Bioplastics. Biomass replaces fossil feedstocks, reduces GHG emissions, and drives economic opportunities within the agricultural sector. We interviewed European Bioplastics to learn how Europe can unlock the full potential of bio-based materials while strengthening food security and environmental sustainability.
UBQ Materials CEO: Giving household waste a new life as thermoplastic
UBQ Materials’ proprietary fusion process converts unsorted household waste, including organics and unrecyclable packaging waste, into thermoplastics that can be used in a wide range of applications. Packaging Insights sat down with Albert Douer, CEO at UBQ Materials, to discuss the company’s approach to addressing plastic pollution and waste management through material innovation.
EU Commission’s support for chemically-recycled beverage bottles faces scrutiny
The European Commission (EC) launched a public consultation on the rules for calculating, verifying, and reporting on the recycled content — including chemically recycled — in single-use plastic beverage bottles. The new rules are part of the EC’s Action Plan for the EU Chemicals industry, aiming to boost its competitiveness and resilience on the world stage. We spoke to the EC’s Internal Market and Industrial Strategy and Zero Waste Europe about how boosting chemical recycling can support stakeholders in meeting recycled content targets and its environmental effects.
One year on: Tethered caps reduce litter and reshape beverage bottle design
A year after tethered caps were implemented, KHS highlighted how design experience is central to bottle top innovation. Meanwhile, Zwerfinator, a Dutch environmental activist group, reported a decrease in the number of caps littered in the environment. Tethered caps were introduced under the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive in July 2024. We spoke to KHS and Zwerfinator about the law’s impact on the industry, consumers, and the environment.
Portuguese researchers develop fully bio-based cosmetic packaging material
A fully bio-based packaging composite mimicking the properties of fossil-based plastics is offering an alternative and environmentally sustainable solution for cosmetic applications. Scientists in Portugal have developed “the first” biodegradable material using PHBV (plastic produced naturally by bacteria), polylactic acid, citosan, essential oil, a bioplastizer, and phycocyanin. We interviewed the study author to learn more about the material’s properties.
UN Global Plastic Treaty: WWF urges binding EPR and global ban list ahead of INC-5.2
The UN Environment Assembly will resume the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2) next week in Geneva, Switzerland. The talks work to negotiate a legally binding UN Global Plastic Treaty. As INC-5.2 (August 5–14) approaches, Packaging Insights sat down with Zaynab Sadan, global plastics lead at WWF, to discuss the potential treaty’s implications for the packaging industry following the stalled dialogue at INC-5.1 in South Korea at the end of last year.
US-EU tariff deal: Packaging industry faces supply chain shocks and energy transition challenges
The US Government and the EU announced an import tariff deal, imposing a 15% tariff on most goods entering the US from Europe, with the exception of steel, which is still taxed at 50%. While the agreement may have diffused a trade war, it risks sidelining shared priorities such as climate targets, circularity, and harmonized safety standards. We delved into the tariffs’ potential consequences for the packaging economy and trade relations on both sides of the Atlantic.